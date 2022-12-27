Trump Irked By Report That Ivanka, Jared Kushner Won't Bless His 2024 Run

A heated former President Donald Trump responded to a report that he was “begging” his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner to take part in the start of his 2024 campaign on Monday.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that he “never asked” the two to be part of his campaign which, thus far, has included a dinner with a white supremacist and an Adolf Hitler-adoring rapper as well as the Jan. 6 committee referring criminal charges against him to the Justice Department.

Trump’s comments come after a New York Post report last month that declared ”‘Javanka’ seem to want no part of Trump 2024″ and alleged the former president was trying to convince Ivanka and Kushner to be with him on stage during his first campaign announcement since his coup attempt on Jan. 6, 2021.

Ivanka told Fox News Digital last month that she decided to prioritize her family as her father runs another presidential campaign and said she would support her father “outside the political arena.”

Trump wrote on Monday that he “specifically asked” his daughter and Kushner not to get involved in his campaign this time around.

“Contrary to Fake News reporting, I never asked Jared or Ivanka to be part of the 2024 Campaign for President and, in fact, specifically asked them not to do it – too mean and nasty with the Fake & Corrupt News and having to deal with some absolutely horrendous SleazeBags in the world of politics, and beyond,” Trump ranted.

He continued: “There has never been anything like this “ride” before, and they should not be further subjected to it. I ran twice, getting millions more Votes the second time (RIGGED), & am doing it again!”

FILE: Former President Donald Trump announced that he was seeking another term in office and officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign in November.

Kushner has reportedly refused to help the former president on his 2024 campaign, according to New York Magazine, and he’s started handing out Trump’s number to people who ask for help whereas he’s acted as a link between 45 and others in the past.

“He was like, ‘Look, I’m out. I’m really out,’” a source aware of the situation told the publication.

