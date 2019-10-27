‘He died like a dog’: Trump announces killing of ISIS leader al-Baghdadi in Syria

WASHINGTON — President Trump announced the killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the Islamic State group, or ISIS, in a televised address on Sunday morning.

“Last night the United States brought the world’s No. 1 terrorist leader to justice. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead.”

According to Trump, al-Baghdadi and a “large number” of his fighters were killed on Saturday night in Idlib Province, Syria, after a raid by U.S. Special Operations forces. Trump offered a dramatic narration of the raid, which he said he was able to watch and took “approximately two hours.” He gave a graphic account of the terrorist being chased down a tunnel by American troops “whimpering and crying and screaming all the way.”

“He reached the end of the tunnel as our dogs chased him down,” Trump said of Baghdadi. “He ignited the vest, killing himself and three of his children. “He died like a dog.”

Al-Baghdadi’s body was badly mutilated but was positively identified on the spot by a DNA match, Trump said. “We had his DNA.”

Trump said the U.S. had been pursuing al-Baghdadi for years and described “capturing or killing” the leader as “the top national security priority of my administration.” He said the intelligence that led to finding al-Baghdadi came together in recent months, and the operation had been planned for about two weeks.

President Trump delivers a televised address from the White House Sunday. (Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP) More

The president mocked al-Baghdadi’s ISIS fighters as “losers” and said al-Baghdadi died in a state of “utter fear, total panic and dread.” He didn’t indicate how he knew what al-Baghdadi was thinking.

“He died like a dog. He died like a coward. The world is now a much safer place. God bless America,” Trump said.

Trump warned other terrorist leaders could face a similar fate but stressed the unique importance of killing al-Baghdadi.

“We’re after these leaders, and we have others in sight, very bad ones, but this was the big one. This was the biggest one perhaps that we’ve ever captured,” Trump said.

As he stressed the importance of taking down al-Baghdadi, Trump suggested the ISIS leader’s death was even more significant than the 2011 U.S. operation that killed al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, who was the mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

“This is the biggest there is. This is the worst ever. Osama bin Laden was very big, but Osama bin Laden became big with the World Trade Center,” Trump said. “This is a man who built a whole, as he would like to call it, a country … and was trying to do it again.”

This file image made from video posted in 2014 purports to show the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. (Photo: AP) More

When bin Laden was killed in 2011, Trump wrote several tweets suggesting President Barack Obama should not have been praised for that operation. Trump’s future (now ousted) national security adviser John Bolton said that Obama killed bin Laden in the same sense that Richard Nixon personally landed on the Moon in 1969.

ISIS has been a deadly presence in the Middle East and Africa, but it has also inspired followers to mount terror attacks abroad. In the United States, ISIS was cited by the perpetrators of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., which left 19 people dead, and the 2015 San Bernardino attacks, in which 14 people were killed, among others. ISIS also became known for releasing dramatic videos of executions that included U.S. journalists.