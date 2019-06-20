Trump to issue executive order seeking transparency on healthcare costs - WSJ

June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump plans to issue an executive order on Monday asking health insurers and doctors to disclose new details about healthcare costs, in an attempt to improve price transparency, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The order will direct federal agencies to initiate regulations and guidance that could require insurers, doctors, hospitals and others in the industry to provide information about the negotiated cost of care, according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/2Xmqz8p)

Insurers could be compelled to disclose prices under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act and Employee Retirement Income Security Act, the report said, but added that it was unclear how aggressive the order will be because of pushback from the industry and some White House advisers. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)