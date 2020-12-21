Trump issues executive order demanding only ‘beautiful’ new buildings in DC

Trump issues executive order demanding only 'beautiful' buildings in DC (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Donald Trump has issued an executive order demanding that only “beautiful” federal buildings are constructed in Washington DC.

The outgoing president says that all new federal buildings must meet that standard and be designed in a classic architectural style.

Before moving into the White House Mr Trump famously lived in a $100 million Trump Tower apartment decorated in the style of Louis XIV and covered in 24-carat gold and marble.

The White House has reportedly been working on the order for months and in an early draft they even proposed banning modernist design, which was condemned by architecture groups.

“Architecture should be designed for the specific communities that it serves, reflecting our rich nation’s diverse places, thought, culture and climates,” said the American Institute of Architects in a statement.

“Architects are committed to honoring our past as well as reflecting our future progress, protecting the freedom of thought and expression that are essential to democracy.”

Polling shows Americans prefer traditional architecture and that modern buildings are not easily identifiable as public ones, a White House official told Bloomberg.

Now a Council for Improving Federal Architecture will be established to update guidelines for the General Services Administration.

The GSA, which oversees federal buildings, will also be required to seek input from the public and those who will work in them.

Pres. Trump has signed an executive order promoting "beautiful federal civic architecture," which appears to mostly mean classicist.



"The Federal Government has largely stopped building beautiful buildings," the text claims. pic.twitter.com/4ig64BbHDU — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) December 21, 2020

The government has already told architects that a traditional style is needed for the new federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Nevada congresswoman Dina Titus has introduced legislation that would ban the GSA from blocking modernist architecture.

“Imposing a preferred architectural style for federal facilities runs counter to our nation’s democratic traditions,” Ms Titus wrote in a letter to GSA Administrator Emily Murphy.

