Trump issues outrageous statement targeting Morning Joe host and his ‘blood-curdling psycho wife’

Donald Trump has unleashed another savage attack on the presenters of MSNBC’s breakfast show, Morning Joe.

At the end of Tuesday’s edition – co-hosted by Joe Scarborough and his wife Mika Brzezinski – the former president wrote on his blog: "Crazy Joe Scarborough and his blood-curdling psycho wife (?), Mika, are going crazy because their ratings have absolutely TANKED.

"They are wrong too often and always predictable. They were right about me in 2016, but I did better in the 2020 Election with 12 million more votes. Stay tuned!"

Though Mr Trump did not make clear what set him off, his anger likely stemmed from a segment in which Scarborough suggested the former president was responsible for the Republicans' losses in the House and Senate, after which he suggested he was not a viable future candidate for the party.

"The more Republicans lose, the more of a personality cult Donald Trump seems to develop," Scarborough, a former GOP congressman, said. "You can look at his losses in ‘17. You can look at his losses in ‘18 — historic losses. I mean, Republicans losing like they’ve never lost before in the House of Representatives, just as far as a pure, pure vote totals. [In 2019] they started losing governorships in the South, and then in ‘20, they lost the big race, lost the race for their presidency, lost Georgia, lost the Senate, lost the House.”

Brzezinski chimed in, saying the GOP has "all the evidence of a serious cult" built around Mr Trump.

Scarborough went on, saying that "rational parties" will "self-adjust and start electing candidates that can get elected."

He suggested that Mr Trump is not "that guy."

"He's just not that guy, and we've seen time and time again that he puts, in many cases, people in a difficult position to win elections," he said.

Mr Trump followed up his Tuesday morning attack on the Morning Joe hosts by posting several messages citing polls that detailed the large number of Republican voters that still support him and believe his lies about the 2020 election.

It is not the first time he has insulted the presenters. In 2017 he wrote as series of tweets calling Brzezinski “low IQ Crazy Mika” and claiming she had been “bleeding badly from a face-lift” at a New Year’s Eve party.

At the time even Republican senators – including Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and James Lankford – criticised the outburst.

The former president is still unquestionably the biggest name in the GOP, but even still, his online relevance appears to be in decline.

An analysis by The Washington Post found that Mr Trump's popularity on the internet has fallen to its lowest point in five years, with his own blog less popular than sites like Petfinder or online recipe site Delish.

According to the report, Mr Trump's blog – which was touted as his big comeback after being banned from social media giants Twitter and Facebook – is averaging fewer than 2,000 visitors each day.

That number is a massive drop from his prior social media engagement, when tens of thousands of comments, likes and shares were attributed to his Facebook posts.

Mr Trump's team is apparently working on a project called the "Trump Media Group," which allegedly will include a social media platform of his own. However, Mr Trump has been saying this for some time, so there is no telling if anything will actually come of the project.

The former president has announced his intention to begin holding his MAGA rallies again over the summer.

