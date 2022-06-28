Trump Jan. 6 adviser John Eastman says the FBI seized his phone and he wants it back

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber, Senior editor
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • John Eastman
    American law professor; legal and constitutional scholar
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Jeffrey Clark
    American lawyer
John Eastman
John Eastman Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Last Wednesday, on the same day federal agents searched the Virginia home of former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, FBI agents armed with a search warrant took the phone of former law professor John Eastman as he was leaving a restaurant, presumably in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Eastman said in a court filing Monday. Eastman and Clark played integral roles in parallel efforts to keep former President Donald Trump in power after he lost the 2020 election using invalid Electoral College ballots.

In Monday's filing, Eastman's lawyer Charles Burnham asked a judge to make the FBI give Eastman back his iPhone, arguing that the FBI served its warrant on behalf of the Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General and Eastman, who didn't work for the Justice Department, is "outside of the OIG's jurisdiction." Eastman also said the warrant never specified any crimes he may be tied to.

The DOJ inspector general's office has the authority to investigate any public corruption crimes committed by department officials, and "those investigations can lead to people and places outside the Justice Department," Michael Bromwich, a former DOJ inspector general, tells The New York Times. "There must be a connection between Eastman and someone who worked at the department."

In this case, the Justice Department inspector general could be investigating Eastman due to his connections to Clark or Ken Klukowski, a Justice Department lawyer who helped Clark write an unsent letter urging Georgia's governor to convene a special legislative session to create "a separate slate of electors supporting Donald J. Trump," citing false "significant concerns" about the validity of the election.

Klukowski "worked with John Eastman," House Jan. 6 committee vice chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said at a public hearing in which she described Eastman as "one of the primary architects of President Trump's scheme to overturn the election." The committee showed video of Eastman repeatedly invoking his Fifth Amendment right to avoid self-incrimination and shared an email in which he told Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani: "I've decided I should be on the pardon list."

Also last Wednesday, a federal grand jury issued subpoenas to a raft of people who served as false Trump electors or may have information about the fake elector scheme. "The subpoenas," the Times reports, "show that prosecutors are seeking information about lawyers" close to Trump "during the chaotic postelection period," like Eastman, Giuliani, and Wisconsin lawyer Kenneth Chesebro.

You may also like

Pfizer says Omicron vaccines produce stronger immune response

What we pay for when we pay for a gallon of gas

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson draws Pennsylvania congressman, Wisconsin lawyer into fake Trump electors plot

Recommended Stories

  • Officials: Russian strike on Ukrainian shopping center kills 13

    Officials: Russian strike on Ukrainian shopping center kills 13

  • Marc Jacobs finds his Nietzsche at the NY Public Library

    It’s not every designer who can pull off framing a fashion show around a quote from Nietzsche. “We have art in order not to die of the truth,” the German philosopher once said, a line that Jacobs chose to highlight in his program notes for Monday evening's runway show in the grand entrance hall of the New York Public Library on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue. In case there was any doubt that Jacobs was referring to turbulent developments in the outside world, he also spoke of making and sharing his creative choices “in contrast to the ongoing brutality and ugliness of a world beyond our insulated but not impermeable walls.”

  • Jan. 6 Committee Investigating Trump’s Coup Attempt Announces Surprise Hearing

    The panel just last week said it would take a two-week break and resume after the congressional July Fourth recess.

  • House of Prayer among five churches raided by FBI near military bases, no arrests made

    A Fayetteville church was among at least five House of Prayer Christian Churches that were raided by the FBI last week.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    The biotech industry hasn't performed well this year, even by the standards of the struggling stock market. The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF -- an industry benchmark -- is down by 36% year to date. The good news is that there are still plenty of great biotech stocks that could be solid long-term picks.

  • Crumbleys plan to call their son to testify in their case: 'We need him'

    The Crumbleys are not "throwing their son under the bus" by calling him as a witnesses, their lawyers say.

  • Northern Ireland post-Brexit 'protocol' hurting some, a boon for others

    Irwin Armstrong, a former chair of Boris Johnson's Conservative Party in Northern Ireland, has a simple message for the British Prime Minister when it comes to the province's unique post-Brexit trade rules: Don't ruin a good thing. The founder of rapid test diagnostics maker CIGA Healthcare, who campaigned for Britain to leave the European Union six years ago, has described the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol as a gamechanger for manufacturing businesses like his. Under the protocol, part of Britain's withdrawal agreement from the EU, Northern Ireland effectively remained in the EU's single market for goods as the rest of the United Kingdom (UK) departed last year.

  • North Korea on alert for downpour damages amid COVID crisis

    North Korea said Tuesday it is making all-out efforts to prevent potential damages caused by heavy rains this week that outside observers worry could aggravate the country’s economic hardships amid its COVID-19 outbreak. Summer floods in North Korea, one of the poorest countries in Asia, often cause serious damage to its agricultural and other sectors because of its troubled drainage and deforestation. Typhoons and torrential rains in 2020 were among the difficulties that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said had created “multiple crises” at home, along with strict pandemic-related restrictions and U.N. sanctions.

  • Dalen Terry recalls Bulls' unique approach in predraft dinner

    Dalen Terry made a lasting impression on key members of the Bulls' front office during the predraft process.

  • Dalen Terry will wear 25 to honor Chicago's Ben Wilson, Bulls' Steve Kerr

    Dalen Terry has family ties to the late, great Chicago basketball legend Ben Wilson and a college connection with Bulls great Steve Kerr.

  • Bulls introduce draft pick Dalen Terry

    Terry played for the University of Arizona, and is known for his energy, competitive drive, and defensive playmaking.

  • Video shows Justin Trudeau and Boris Johnson mocking Putin's shirtless horse-riding photoshoot at G7 meeting

    Putin was photographed riding a horse while bare-chested in 2009. The G7 leaders, including Biden, are meeting in Germany this week.

  • 2 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett may not be a fan of stock splits when it comes to some stock classes of his own company, Berkshire Hathaway, but several notable names have been going down this route recently. It is believed that the increased accessibility following a split can boost the retail demand for a company's shares, and thereby lead to an increase in the stock price. Warren Buffett's top holding, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), executed a stock split in August 2020.

  • Seahawks pick Kentucky QB prospect in this 2023 NFL mock draft

    In a new mock from James Fragoza at Pro Football Network, Seattle selects Kentucky QB Will Levis at No. 9 overall.

  • Israeli PM convenes Cabinet before parliament is dissolved

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett convened what is likely his last Cabinet meeting as premier on Sunday, with parliament expected to dissolve itself this week, triggering new elections in the fall. Bennett's decision to head to elections puts an end to an ambitious political project that united eight ideologically disparate parties that chose to put aside their differences to oust former leader Benjamin Netanyahu, the current opposition leader, who now has an opening to return to lead the country. The elections, the fifth the country has held in three years, deepen an unprecedented political crisis in Israel.

  • Mayra Flores says Pelosi ‘pushed’ daughter during photo op

    Rep. Mayra Flores (R-Texas), who recently flipped Texas’s 34th Congressional District red, says that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) pushed her daughter during the new congresswoman’s swearing-in ceremony last week. “I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” Flores tweeted, sharing a video of the moment. “She continued…

  • Think Netflix Has Lost Clout? Its Formula 1 Series Is Forcing ESPN to Pay 16 Times More for F1 Rights

    ESPN's Formula 1 racing rights were pretty cheap in 2019. Then Netflix launched the popular "Drive to Survive" series, driving interest way up.

  • Cryptoverse: Ether holds its breath for the lean, mean 'merge'

    Investors in ether and its troubled twin stETH are nervously anticipating a crypto milestone: The merge. That's the name for a major upgrade of the Ethereum blockchain network upon which many crypto projects are built, aimed at making it leaner, meaner and cleaner. The merge was supposed to happen years ago but has been delayed several times, with developers most recently axing plans to push the button in June, unnerving investors who began to fear it might never see the light of day.

  • Under house arrest in Italy, Paul Haggis will return to U.S. for sexual assault trial

    Paul Haggis will stand trial in October for assault allegations dating to 2013. The 'Crash' director was recently arrested in Italy on separate allegations.

  • Lawyer who advised Trump says federal agents seized phone

    A conservative lawyer who aided former President Donald Trump’s efforts to undo the 2020 election results and who has been repeatedly referenced in House hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol said in a court filing Monday that federal agents seized his cell phone last week. John Eastman said the agents took his phone as he left a restaurant last Wednesday evening, the same day law enforcement officials conducted similar activity around the country as part of broadening probes into efforts by Trump allies to overturn the election. The move underscores federal investigators' interest in the unsuccessful schemes advanced by Trump advisers to help keep the Republican president in power in the period between the November 2020 election and the riot at the Capitol two months later, when Trump loyalists stormed the building to halt the certification of the election results.