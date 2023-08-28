Trump’s Jan. 6 trial to begin on March 4, 2024, judge rules

The News

A federal judge set a March 4, 2024 trial date for former U.S. President Donald Trump’s case related to Jan. 6 and the 2020 election.

Trump’s team had requested for the trial to begin in April 2026, while federal prosecutors had asked for it to begin on Jan. 2, 2024.

During Monday’s hearing, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said both proposals were “obviously very far apart” and that neither were “acceptable.”

March 4 is a day before Super Tuesday in the Republican primary for president.

Trump is accused of operating a criminal scheme to reverse his 2020 election loss, and faces four federal charges: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Know More

A March 4 trial is likely to overlap with Trump’s Stormy Daniels hush money case out of New York, where a judge scheduled the trial to begin March 25. Chutkan reportedly said she spoke to the judge in that case and let him know the cases might overlap.

March 4 is also the trial date proposed by prosecutors in Georgia, where Trump was indicted earlier this month on election interference-related charges. But legal experts have acknowledged that would be a difficult timeline to follow given the scope of the Georgia case, which includes 19 defendants.

A judge has not yet set a trial date for the Georgia case, but March 4 appears to be off the table.