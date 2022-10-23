Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'

Former U.S President Donald Trump speaks at a 'Save America' rally on October 22, 2022 in Robstown, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak.

The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings.

The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead of the June decision.

Former President Donald Trump appeared to suggest the only way to find the person responsible for leaking the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade is to threaten them with the prospect of being a prison wife.

Trump made the disturbing remarks at a rally in Robstown, Texas on Saturday while campaigning for state candidates like Gov. Greg Abbott. In a rambling monologue, Trump lamented about how "in this country, they leak all over the place, even on the Supreme Court."

"By the way, you have to find the leaker of the Supreme, you have to find the leaker. You know how you find the leaker?" he added. "So, they can't find the leaker. He leaked all about Roe v. Wade. This person leaked from the Supreme Court."

The Dobbs opinion leaked in May in a scoop by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward, prompting a rare and highly private investigation into the court which has not yet yielded any findings from the marshal of the court, according to CNN. The outlet reported that court clerks had signed affidavits and been asked to turn over their phone records in June.

"They don't wanna mention this because they think it's so terrible. You take the writer – because you're never gonna find him. They're going through phone records. It's been a long time," Trump said at the rally.

He continued: "You take the writer and/or the publisher of the paper, a certain paper, you know, and you say, 'Who is the leaker? National security.' And they say, 'We're not going to tell you.' And you say, 'That's okay, you're going to jail.' And when this person realizes that he is going to be the bride of another prisoner very shortly, he will say, 'I'd very much like to tell you exactly who that leaker is. It was Bill Joe, I swear, he's the leaker!' And we got him. But they don't wanna do that."

Following the 2003 Prison Rape Elimination Act, US prisons and jails have a zero-tolerance policy for sexual assault against inmates by staff or other inmates, though prison rape is still considered to be an "open secret" in America.

A spokesperson for Politico did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on Sunday.

