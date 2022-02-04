Trump, Jordan spoke for 10 minutes morning of Jan. 6 attack

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) gives an opening statement during a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing of the Department of Justice on Thursday, October 21, 2021.





Former President Trump and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) spoke on the phone for 10 minutes the morning of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol in 2021, two sources told CNN.

The two sources reviewed call records the Jan. 6 House committee received from the National Archives last month.

Jordan has previously said he spoke to Trump on the day of the Capitol riot, but has been inconsistent about when the two talked or for how long.

"I talked to the president a number of times that day, but I don't remember the times," Jordan told CNN on Friday when questioned about the 10-minute call.

Jordan said he could "not recall" when the two specifically talked, but said he knows "I talked to him after we left off the floor."

Jordan spoke on the floor around 1:30 p.m. that day to reject Biden's electors from Arizona and again around 10:30 p.m., after legislators returned to the Capitol following the attack, according to CNN.

Jordan told CNN he could not remember how long he talked to the president.

The committee is also investigating other communications Jordan had leading up to the riot, including with Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

Jordan and the Jan. 6 panel clashed last month when Jordan said he would no longer voluntarily cooperate with the investigation.

"Mr. Jordan has admitted that he spoke directly to President Trump on January 6th and is thus a material witness. Mr. Jordan's letter to the committee fails to address these facts," the committee said in response to Jordan's refusal to cooperate anymore.

The committee alleged "the Trump team has persuaded him to try to hide the facts and circumstances of January 6th," but did not provide any evidence for the statement.

The Hill has reached out to Jordan and the committee for comment.