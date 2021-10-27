Trump Jr. Gets A Reality Check After Comparing U.S. To Communist Czechoslovakia

Donald Trump Jr. was ridiculed this week after he likened shortages of certain products in the U.S. under President Joe Biden to living in communist Czechoslovakia in the 1980s.

Trump Jr. made the remarks during conversation Saturday on Newsmax with Sebastian Gorka, a right-wing media personality and former aide to Donald Trump.

Gorka asked Trump Jr. to discuss the “empty shelves” and backlog of cargo ships in California due to supply-chain issues, given his “perspective” as someone who, “as a child, traveled behind the Iron Curtain and saw real socialism.”

“When conservatives say, ‘They’re socialists. The Democrats have gone radical,’ this isn’t an exaggeration, is it? You’ve seen it, Don,” Gorka added.

Trump Jr.’s mother, Ivana Trump, grew up in Czechoslovakia before moving first to Canada and then the U.S. in the 1970s. He told Gorka his Czech grandparents wanted him to understand the “freedoms and blessings we have here” in the U.S.

“So I traveled with them there every summer, you know, six, eight weeks. I’ve waited in those bread lines,” said Trump Jr., whose father was estimated to be worth more than $1 billion in the 1980s. “We’re starting to see the empty shelves that I experienced then in communist Czechoslovakia in the ’80s in America right now.”

Junior compares the situation in the US now to the hardships he endured during his childhood, waiting in line for bread in communist Czechoslovakia. (I’m not joking). pic.twitter.com/vUc9FIXLgn — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 26, 2021

Grocery stores in the U.S. are having problems stocking certain products due to the coronavirus pandemic, a worker shortage and shipping congestion at the Port of Los Angeles.

Some social media users and conservative media personalities have shown images of empty shelves to attack Biden over the supply-chain issues. However, some of these images have turned out to be photos from years ago.

Trump Jr. was slammed on social media for the absurd comparison. A number of people also pointed out that last year, at the peak of the pandemic during the Trump administration, shelves in stores across the country were stripped bare of certain essentials and people lined up for miles in their cars or for blocks on foot to get aid from food banks.

This is FUCKING HILARIOUS 😂😂😂😂 Trump Junior says his visiting his relatives in 1980s Communist Warsaw Pact Czechoslovakia, behind the Iron Curtain, as a TOURIST MULTIMILLIONAIRE MEANS HE KNOWS AMERICA IS THE SAME BC HE “STOOD IN BREADLINES” FOR FOOD”. #BullshitFlaghttps://t.co/NKwY7S93KZ — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) October 27, 2021

Yeah, so I'm having a hard time getting one of my hair products. It's a nice texturing paste. I like the beachy waves, but my hair can get frizzy. Anyways, it's a hardship. #TrumpCrimeFamily#wednesdaythoughthttps://t.co/Z3tZ5WVhJK — Elle (@ClassicalVenu) October 27, 2021

Oh Lordy I can’t take Jr. We were fighting for toilet paper when his dad was President! Pasta completely gone off of shelves. Peanut butter gone. And food pantries were busier than ever. And talk about breadlines - remember the horrific images in Texas?! https://t.co/DGuaU3CDCF — Pro-democracy svea (@SveaElske) October 26, 2021

The kids born with a silver spoon in their mouth, who never had a real job in their entire life, spent summers in breadlines in Eastern Europe❗️



Pretty soon he's going to claim that he had to cut the neighbors' grass, and worked a paper route, to simply afford soda pop❗️🙄 — Cruz Thomas 🇺🇸 🌎 🐶🌄💉🔬 (@realCruzThomas) October 26, 2021

6-8 weeks on breadlines every summer? HAHAHAHA. If this were true, these vapid fucks wouldn't waste an opportunity to get a million photos of it. — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) October 26, 2021

I think he is confusing this scenario with spending his bread on doing lines in Cokeslovakia — MMad (@jetpackmom) October 26, 2021

Pictures or it never happened, Crisis Actor Jr. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 27, 2021

Trump administration food lines pic.twitter.com/Q1BDE1n7Qa — Kevin Gerard (@KevinGe48316476) October 26, 2021

11/25/2020, when his father was in charge, there were huge lines of cars packing all the food-banks & had been most of the year. Gorka is also involved in 1/6, no doubt, & I hope they turn on each other. https://t.co/qDRmYwpSQU — JustMarvelousMe (@justmarvelousme) October 26, 2021

He’s so right! I was in a store the other day and my brand of kitty litter was missing and I had to choose from one of the other dozen brands sitting there. After that atrocity I ordered it online and had it brought directly to my house so I don’t have to suffer like that again. — Janine (Kansas Blue Dot) 🇺🇸🌻 (@Ja9_KS) October 26, 2021

