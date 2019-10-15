Trump Jr mocks Hunter Biden for admitting he got jobs because his father was vice-president

Donald Trump Jr has been mocked for sending out a tweet about Joe Biden’s son Hunter using his father’s status for personal gain.

“Dumpster fire at Biden HQ!” the tweet began.

“‘It is impossible for me to be on any of the boards I just mentioned without saying that I’m the son of the vice president of the US. I don’t think that there’s a lot of things that would have happen in my life that if my name wasn’t Biden’ Hunter Biden.”

The journalist Dave Itzkoff responded to the tweet facetiously, writing: “Have you ever heard of...you.”

Others responded with memes and snarky comments suggesting that perhaps the junior Trump reassess his criticism, or at least admit his own privilege in the same fatherly light.

The tweet also came as many spectators are pointing out that Mr Biden’s son's personal gains, while questionable, pale in comparison to the current First Family’s.





In a lengthy assessment for GQ, Jay Willis estimated that the Trump children have made a staggering amount of money out of their father’s presidency, stemming from obvious circumstances like real estate deals as well as the sheer amount of free advertising the Trump Organisation has been offered by the president.



