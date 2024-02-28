Trump Jr., Ramaswamy rally with U.S. Senate candidate in Butler County today

Feb. 28—Donald Trump Jr. and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy are scheduled to rally today in West Chester Twp. with Bernie Moreno, the Republican businessman running in Ohio's Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. for the 4:15 p.m. rally at Lori's Roadhouse, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, Suite B, West Chester Twp.

The hourlong rally will be followed by a private fundraiser at the Wetherington Country Club hosted by Debbie and state Sen. George Lang, R-West Chester and featuring Trump Jr., according to the Butler County Republican Party.

Moreno, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is one of three men seeking the Republican nomination. The others are state Sen. Matt Dolan of Chagrin Falls and Secretary of State Frank LaRose of Columbus.

Whoever wins will run in the November election against U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat who is unopposed in the Democratic Party primary.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Facebook, Instagram and X.