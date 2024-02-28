Trump Jr., Ramaswamy rally with U.S. Senate candidate in Butler County today

Feb. 28—Donald Trump Jr. and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy are scheduled to rally today in West Chester Twp. with Bernie Moreno, the Republican businessman running in Ohio's Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. for the 4:15 p.m. rally at Lori's Roadhouse, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, Suite B, West Chester Twp.

The hourlong rally will be followed by a private fundraiser at the Wetherington Country Club hosted by Debbie and state Sen. George Lang, R-West Chester and featuring Trump Jr., according to the Butler County Republican Party.

Moreno, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is one of three men seeking the Republican nomination. The others are state Sen. Matt Dolan of Chagrin Falls and Secretary of State Frank LaRose of Columbus.

Whoever wins will run in the November election against U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat who is unopposed in the Democratic Party primary.

"Today, two strong supporters of the second amendment, Don Jr. and Vivek Ramaswamy, campaigned with a democrat who has repeatedly mocked gun owners and parroted anti-second amendment language used by Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, and Sherrod Brown," LaRose said in a statement issued today. "Sometimes even the good guys get it wrong but Ohioans won't fall for Bernie's election-year conversion. They want a senator who respects the second amendment and one who is not just another liberal masquerading as a conservative."

This story is developing and will be updated.

Follow @LynnHulseyDDN on Facebook, Instagram and X.