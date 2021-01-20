Trump Jr. wants to move into an upscale Florida community. Some neighbors aren’t happy

Madeleine Marr

Not in our backyard.

That’s what some folks at an upscale Palm Beach County community are saying when news broke that Donald Trump Jr. was checking it out.

Jr. reportedly is interested in moving to Admirals Cove in Jupiter with his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, but the welcome mat has yet to appear.

Quite the contrary: The Palm Beach Post reports that once word spread that Trump and Guilfoyle had contracts to purchase two homes on adjacent lots, a bunch of residents contacted the general manager of the property owners’ association to complain.

“About half have concerns about safety,” Peter Moore told the media outlet, referencing the Jan. 6. Capitol riots.

Magnificent Waterfront Estate In Admiral's Cove This stunning home is set on a large lot directly on the water in the...

Posted by Admirals Cove Homes on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

To buy a home at Admirals Cove, a membership to the gated community’s private club is required for a cool $195,000. The tony waterfront “colony” includes a marina, golf course, tennis courts and a wellness spa.

“The Club’s private status is this utopia’s greatest luxury, which keeps the amenities comfortable and builds the camaraderie of the Admirals Cove community,” reads the website. “Let’s just say – members consider it an extension of their own home, and the Club does an outstanding job of keeping it that way.”

Despite residents’ misgivings, they may have to accept their new, infamous neighbors.

Brett Morris, Admirals Club general manager and chief operating officer, told the Post the community is “inclusive.”

A spokeswoman for AC declined to comment to the Miami Herald on Wednesday.

Trump Jr. has his eyes set on Jupiter as his ex wife, Vanessa Trump, lives nearby with their five kids.

