Trump Jr's high-profile girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle is 'annoying' Trump after she took a job with disgraced former governor, report says

Trump is annoyed Kimberly Guilfoyle is working for Eric Greitens' Senate campaign, Politico reported.

The former president is reportedly afraid that Guilfoyle's job will be seen as an endorsement.

Greitens resigned as Missouri governor in 2018 after multiple scandals including alleged abuse.

Former President Donald Trump is "openly griping" about Kimberly Guilfoyle's decision to work for the former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and told aide he finds her "annoying," according to a Politico report published Friday.

Guilfoyle, who is dating Trump's older son Don Jr., raised eyebrows in April after it was announced that she will serve as national chair for Greitens' 2022 Senate bid.

But the move apparently infuriated Trump, who views Greitens' run for Senate as unhelpful for the Republican Party and is reportedly afraid that Guilfoyle's job will be seen as an endorsement.

Trump reportedly has no plans to endorse Greitens, citing his resignation in 2018 following multiple scandals including the alleged abuse of a woman with whom he had an affair and campaign finance violations.

According to another Trump advisor, the former president "thinks Greitens is problematic and that Kim is annoying," Politico reported.

"He [Trump] said, 'Why the f--- is she working for him,'" the advisor told Politico.

Guilfoyle was a lead fund-raiser for the Trump reelection campaign in 2020. But GOP donors and operatives previously told Politico that her conduct at fundraisers was an "HR nightmare."

She reportedly told Politico via a text message that "that the notion that she and Trump are at odds is false" despite reports that it took some "nudging" for her to join Trump's new super PAC late last month.

Greitens is currently seeking the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt (R).

An internal survey conducted by former Trump pollsters in March shows Greitens with a 40-point lead over the next closest contender in the state, The Hill reported.

