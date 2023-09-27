Trump on judge’s ruling he committed fraud: ‘This is not America’

Former President Trump shot back at a judge’s ruling that he and his company committed fraud by exaggerating his net worth, calling out the “highly politicized Democrat judge” for the ruling.

“It is a terrible reminder that the radical left Democrats will stop at nothing in trying to prevent me, and the American people, from winning the 2024 presidential election,” Trump said in a set of lengthy statements on Truth Social Tuesday. “Regardless of party, we can not let this happen in the United States of America.”

New York prosecutors alleged that Trump and his two sons purposely misled banks and insurance companies about the value of their properties by as much as $2.2 billion in order to get larger loans and lower insurance rates than they otherwise would have received.

A judge ruled Tuesday against Trump’s attempt to dismiss the case, determining that the former president committed fraud based on the evidence provided by the prosecution. A trial is scheduled to begin Monday.

“I am worth much more than the numbers shown on my financial statements. I didn’t even include my most valuable asset, my brand,” Trump said. “There were no victims!”

He will appeal the decision, he said.

“It is a great company that has been slandered and maligned by this politically motivated witch hunt,” Trump wrote. “It is unfair, and I call for help from the highest court in New York State, or the federal system, to intercede. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!”

Prosecutors are seeking $250 million in civil penalties in the case and to bar Trump and his sons from being able to run businesses in New York state.

Trump later attempted to direct attention away from the ruling by noting what he claims is rising violent crime in New York City. According to New York Police Department data, rates of violent crime, including murder, went down in the past year.

“Today’s Ruling about a Company that has done a magnificent job for New York State fails to acknowledge the fact that Murder and all other forms of Violent Crime have reached record levels in New York State,” Trump said late Tuesday. “A very sad Day for the New York State System of Justice!”

The former president faces other legal troubles, including 91 criminal counts in four cases. Trials for all four cases are expected in early 2024.

