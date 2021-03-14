How Trump’s Judges Stuck a Pin in the ‘Stop the Steal’ Balloon

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jake Whitney
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty
Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty

On Monday, the last judicial shoe dropped on Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election when the U.S. Supreme Court rejected his third and final high court challenge. As America transitions to a Biden presidency, the court’s ruling exemplifies why the judiciary is our nation’s strongest bulwark against authoritarianism. Indeed, during the biggest threat to our democracy in modern history, the American court system was our last line of defense, proving, as Andrew Jackson once wrote, “All the rights secured to the citizens under the Constitution are worth nothing...except guaranteed to them by an independent and virtuous judiciary.”

When Donald Trump left office in January as a one-term president, he had nonetheless made a vast impact on the American court system. In four years, Trump had appointed 226 justices to the federal bench, including 54 to the appellate court. This latter number is just one justice fewer than Barack Obama appointed to that court in his entire eight years as president. Of the nation's 13 federal appeals courts, Trump succeeded in flipping three from liberal to conservative majorities. His three Supreme Court justices, meanwhile, were the most appointed in a single term since Richard Nixon. Indeed, Trump’s mark on the American judiciary will be long-lasting and profound.

‘Trump’s Judges’ Let Him Down. Now He’s in Truly Deep Sh*t.

Which is why it was so significant that Trump’s bogus, execrable claim that the election was “stolen” from him—the “Big Lie” as many have called it—was unequivocally, even contemptuously, repudiated by the courts. In doing so, the American judiciary saved our democracy. That may sound hyperbolic, but in an age so politically volatile that members of the American right wing plotted to kidnap a governor, broke into the U.S. Capitol, and believed the Democratic party was being led by Satan-worshipping cannibals, the judiciary proved our only institution immune to the virulent hyper-partisanship infecting this country. It managed to maintain, if just barely, the legitimacy of both political parties.

But here’s the really interesting thing: It was because of, not in spite of, Trump’s influence on the judiciary that the peaceful transfer of power was ensured. Sound crazy? Imagine if the courts, like Congress and the media, had split along partisan lines—with Democratic appointees ruling against Trump’s election challenges and Republican appointees ruling in favor. Imagine further that no Trump appointees had heard the cases. The right wing, already aflame with conspiracy theories, would have considered the entire process a sham. Worse, a partisan split would have instilled an even deeper sense among all Americans that the country possessed no objective arbiter—that truth was only what our respective political leaders deemed it to be.

Mass insurrection, at the very least, or a Trump coup, at the very worst, would have been the result. The Capitol riot on Jan. 6 was the match ready to light the conflagration.

We were spared these outcomes only because of the bipartisan nature of the court decisions and because Trump-appointed justices heard key cases: in more than 60 post-election lawsuits, a total of 86 judges—including 38 Republican appointees and eight chosen by Trump himself—rejected the election challenges. Even the Supreme Court, with one-third of the justices appointed by Trump, ruled against him. Not a single Trump appointee on any court voted to support his fraud claims.

This clear repudiation had powerful effects. It forced several of Trump’s most high-ranking supporters to finally admit that the election had not, in fact, been stolen. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had for weeks refused to acknowledge Biden’s win. He referred to him as “President-elect” only after state electors officially voted, which followed the Supreme Court’s refusal to hear a Trump challenge. Even William Barr, Trump’s sycophantic head of the Justice Department, finally admitted in early December, after election challenges were rejected en masse, that there was no evidence of widespread fraud. Reversals like these further delegitimized the “Stop the Steal” movement and threw cold water on pro-Trump groups ready to act on his incendiary claims. (According to the FBI, right-wing militias planned armed protests in all 50 state capitols. They never materialized.)

While many Trump supporters still believe he won the election—according to a January survey, over 70 percent of Republicans believed Trump received more votes than Biden—when confronted with the fact that even Trump-appointed justices rejected the fraud claims, their charges of a Democratic conspiracy became much harder to sell. Two unconvincing explanations landed in my newsfeed: one was that the courts were “mired in the Deep State;” the other was that the judges had been “paid off.” These are ridiculous, of course. Trump-appointed justices could hardly have been more scathing or thorough in their rebukes.

“A sitting president who did not prevail in his bid for re-election has asked for federal court help in setting aside the popular vote,” wrote Brett H. Ludwig, a Trump-appointed District Court judge in Wisconsin. Ludwig called Trump’s election challenge “bizarre” and added, “This court allowed the plaintiff the chance to make his case, and he has lost on the merits.” Steven Grimberg, a Trump-appointed district court judge in Georgia, wrote, “To halt the certification at literally the 11th hour would breed confusion and potentially disenfranchisement that I find has no basis in fact or in law.”

Statements like these helped preserve our democracy because virtually every other American institution that could have checked Trump's would-be power grab had either been co-opted by Trump or denigrated to the point of near-impotence. The media was “fake news” propagated by Democrats. The intelligence agencies were led by “Obama holdovers” and stocked with Trump-hating members of the “Deep State.” Most Republican congresspeople, meanwhile, publicly supported the bogus fraud claims. It was even unclear how the military would respond to a power grab as Trump had filled key leadership posts with cronies. (Congressional hearings on the Jan. 6 riot revealed that it took the Pentagon more than three hours to approve Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund’s request for help from the D.C. National Guard. Top Army leadership, including the brother of Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, pushed back against the request, Sund testified.)

On Feb. 13, the U.S. Senate had the opportunity to fulfill its duty as a check on executive misconduct. Days earlier, the House of Representatives had sent the upper chamber its second articles of impeachment against President Trump. This historic second impeachment charged Trump with “incitement of insurrection” for the Capitol riot. House managers argued that Trump had “encouraged and cultivated violence” in order to overturn a free and fair presidential election. Rep. Liz Cheney called Trump’s actions “the greatest betrayal of the presidential oath in the history of the United States.” The Senate voted 57-43 to convict, but that was 10 votes shy of the two-thirds supermajority necessary to do so.

The vote was by no means an exoneration—seven Republicans and two independents joined the majority, making it the largest bipartisan vote to convict in U.S. history—but a conviction would have been an unmistakable deterrent to future presidents who would wield such autocratic tactics. Moreover, the acquittal, like the one following Trump’s first impeachment, emboldened him. On Feb. 17, following weeks of silence, the former president was back in the media floating the same bogus claims that more than 60 court cases had already shot down. In an interview with Newsmax, Trump repeated his fallacious refrain: “It was a stolen, fixed, rigged election.”

But fortunately, in this instance, the president was not the decider. The courts were. And unlike the electorate, the justices were unified in their opinions. As Justice Stephanos Bibas of the Third Circuit wrote in response to a challenge by the president who appointed him: “Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • A Law Firm Aimed To Turn VOA Into A Trump Propaganda Machine. Now It Faces Ethics Questions.

    McGuireWoods even targeted an ex-client, apparently violating ethics rules, as it helped to boot journalists who wouldn't bolster Donald Trump's image.

  • GOP Wants to Pay Bodyguards With Donations. FEC: Not So Fast

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAttorneys for the two Republican national congressional fundraising committees expressed “serious concerns” this week about what they call the Federal Election Commission’s “inadequate” response to a request that would clear officeholders to use campaign donations to hire bodyguards without violating the prohibition on personal use.The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) appealed to the regulator in late January for an emergency ruling on the issue. That request cited “concrete threats of physical violence against Members and their families” in light of events surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection, which have forced some officials to consider further steps to protect themselves.Last week the FEC published a draft ruling in response to the request which would allow officeholders to hire security details with campaign funds, but only under certain circumstances: if they are targets of specific threats, or if US Capitol Police have advised personal protection for individual members; but not under hypothetical future scenarios. That response rankled Republicans who had sought permission to muscle up before direct threats emerged. In a letter to the FEC on Wednesday, the GOP groups said that the FEC appeared to be “side-stepping” the question.“The Draft purports to recognize this concern, but the standards proposed for both residential and personal security personnel would prohibit any proactive action,” the attorneys wrote.Though the Jan. 6 attack primarily targeted Democrats, Republican lawmakers have also navigated serious threats to their safety in recent months, particularly those who broke with Trump amid his efforts to block the ratification of Electoral College votes. Then-Vice President Mike Pence, who oversaw the process, was threatened with lynching on Jan. 6, and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was accosted in an airport by Trump supporters after he refused to challenge the votes. CNN reported in January that some of the ten Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach the then-president had been afforded personal protection after receiving death threats.Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI)., told MSNBC after his vote to impeach that he and some of his GOP colleagues may invest in body armor. “It’s sad that we have to get to that point, but you know, our expectation is that someone may try to kill us,” he said. More than 30 House members have petitioned leadership to allow them to use taxpayer-funded expense accounts for safety measures, such as hiring personal protection and buying “security items” to keep at home.The GOP’s initial emergency request pointed to a number of recent threats, including an Associated Press report about “plots to attack members of Congress during travel to and from the Capitol complex” during Trump’s second impeachment trial. It also cites the Jan. 19 arrest of a Queens man who had called on allies to “slaughter” lawmakers, chiefly but not limited to Democrats.‘He Won’t Last Until the Primary’: Republicans Who Voted to Impeach Getting Death Threats“Trump, we want actual revenge on democrats. Meaning, we want you to hold a public execution of pelosi aoc schumer etc. And if you dont do it, the citizenry will, [sic]” the man wrote in an online post, according to an FBI affidavit. Another post reads more broadly: “We need to go back to the U.S. Capitol when all of the Senators and a lot of the Representatives are back there, and this time we have to show up with our guns. And we need to slaughter these motherfuckers.”Republicans argue that if the FEC prohibits proactive measures, the decision would de facto scrap the “most valuable” part of its own 2017 advisory opinion, which legalized expenses for electronic home security systems, regardless of threats. That ruling stemmed from an attack that June, when a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) opened fire on Republican representatives practicing for a charity softball game, seriously wounding Louisiana’s Steve Scalise. Officials from both parties have since taken advantage of the option.But the Republican groups now argue that the threat environment “has, by nearly all accounts, significantly worsened” since then. They cite acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman’s March 3 testimony that ‘there has been a 93.5% increase in threats to members in the first two months of 2021 compared to the same period last year,’” and that “threats have more than doubled overall—by about 119 percent—from 2017 to 2020, with most suspects living outside the Washington region.”“Yet, the Draft proposes a different, far more burdensome standard for personal security personnel than has been afforded to residential security for the past four years,” the letter says.The FEC already allows candidates and elected officials to dip into donor contributions for personal security in response to specific, immediate threats incurred in the course of carrying out their official duties, though filings indicate this is relatively rare. For instance, the campaign for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) paid $1,300 for protection at a July 2019 town hall amid a flurry of threats against her and minority colleagues that month. And then-candidate Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) received police protection after “specific threats” in September, and tapped his campaign account for more than $20,000 the week before the election amid allegations that "punks" had destroyed campaign signs at his Asheville home.In late 2020, the campaign for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reported “personnel service/equipment” expenses to security firm Atlas Glinn, whose website showcases a photo of a protective team accompanying Cruz at a parade in July 2018. The Cruz campaign paid the company $46,000 between October and December last year, most of it after the election.The window for comment on the new draft ruling will close on March 18, and the FEC plans to vote on the issue on March 25. Democrats have not filed a similar request.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Republicans Want Donald Trump to Help Them Win Back Congress. How Helpful Will Trump Be?

    It’s becoming clear that the former President is only willing to offer his help to those who’ve never crossed him

  • Rachel Maddow Ridicules Republicans With Their Safe Word For Donald Trump

    “I mean this is some masochistic stuff right here," the MSNBC anchor said of Republicans who just keep prostrating themselves before the ex-president.

  • U.S. engaged in indirect diplomacy with Iran, says White House adviser

    The United States and Iran have begun indirect diplomacy with Europeans and others conveying messages about how they might resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday. "Diplomacy with Iran is ongoing, just not in a direct fashion at the moment," he told reporters. "There are communications through the Europeans and through others that enable us to explain to the Iranians what our position is with respect to the compliance for compliance approach and to hear what their position is," Sullivan added.

  • ‘Lie for profit alert’: Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed by fellow Republican over ‘gun registry’ claims

    Adam Kinzinger says her ‘outrage and lie-for-money-train drives full steam ahead’

  • How One Brand Is Redefining the Shade 'Nude' in the Fashion Space

    One writer reflects on what this means for the fashion industry.

  • Boxing: Braekhus ready to reclaim belts as equality battle goes on

    Cecilia Braekhus will be looking to reclaim the five world titles she lost in a shock defeat by Jessica McCaskill in August of last year when the two meet in a rematch in Dallas, Texas on Saturday night as her battle for equality in boxing goes on. "We can do what we do on social media and different stuff, but without the promoters and the television behind us, it really doesn't matter that much."

  • Britain's moves on Northern Irish protocol lawful and right, PM Johnson says

    Britain's decision to suspend parts of the Northern Irish Brexit protocol was lawful and right, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, adding it was necessary build confidence in the arrangement. The European Union has promised legal action after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports from mainlaind Britain to Northern Ireland, a move that Brussels said breached the terms of London's EU divorce deal. "What we're doing is taking some lawful, some technical measures to build up confidence in the east-west operation (of the protocol)," Johnson said on a visit to Northern Ireland.

  • Union seeks vote of 87 workers at Nissan Tennessee plant

    A union wants to hold a vote for representation of fewer than 100 workers out of thousands at the Nissan vehicle assembly plant in Tennessee, a move the company opposes because the effort doesn't stretch more broadly across the facility's workforce. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers says an overwhelming majority of the 87 tool and die maintenance technicians at Nissan's plant in Smyrna, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Nashville, have signaled their support for unionization. The effort marks the latest foray in the uphill fight for unions to gain traction at foreign-owned auto assembly plants in the traditionally anti-union South.

  • 2 million Americans have been repaying their federal student-loans for 20 years

    Meanwhile, just 32 borrowers have been able to access student-debt cancellation through a government repayment plan.

  • Report: Chiefs have discussed bringing back OT Mike Remmers

    Remmers started in 13 games for the Chiefs in 2020 between the NFL's regular season and postseason.

  • Florida COVID update for Saturday: 5,244 cases, 80 deaths as positivity ticks up

    Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday announced 5,244 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 85 new deaths. Of those who died, 80 were residents.

  • Nobody comes for free in NFL free agency that begins Monday

    Regardless, on Monday, two days before the NFL's 2021 business year begins, the 32 teams and agents for the players will be making deals. “I hate calling it the legal tampering period because that just seems like that’s a debacle of the English language,” Rams general manager Les Snead says.

  • Watch: Dustin Johnson's tee shot at 17 hits flagstick, bounces into water

    Dustin Johnson's tee shot Saturday at TPC Sawgrass' 17th hole was too good, as his ball hit the stick and went into the water.

  • A New Gun-Control Bill Would Close the Charleston Loophole - Here's What That Means

    On March 11, the US House of Representatives passed two measures aimed at strengthening background checks for gun buyers. Both pieces of legislation will now go to the Senate, where they'll need 60 votes to pass.

  • After the Nasdaq Dropped 10% Off Its Highs, 3 Tech Stocks Started Looking Cheap

    The Nasdaq has taken a few hits recently as some investors have shifted their focus away from tech stocks. To help you track down a few great tech companies that look cheap, we asked a few Motley Fool contributors for their top picks.

  • César Awards Winners: ‘Adieu Les Cons’ Named Best Film, ‘Another Round’ Takes Foreign Pic Prize – Full List

    UPDATED: Albert Dupontel’s dark comedy Adieu Les Cons (Bye Bye Morons) was the big winner at tonight’s César Awards, scooping Best Film along with Director, Supporting Actor, Original Screenplay, Cinematography and Production Design, during a muted in-person ceremony that nevertheless provided some notable moments. Chief among them was when actress Corinne Masiero stripped down to […]

  • All 16 EGOT Winners, From Audrey Hepburn to Alan Menken (Photos)

    Only a select number of entertainers have earned a competitive Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony to earn the coveted EGOT distinction. Richard Rodgers, composer (1902-1979) Emmy: Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composed, “Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years” (1962)Grammy: Best Show Album, “The Sound of Music” (1960); Best Original Cast Show Album, “No Strings” (1962)Oscar: Best Song, “It Might As Well Be Spring” from “State Fair” (1945)Tony: three for “South Pacific” (1950); one each for “The King and I” (1952), “The Sound of Music” (1960) and “No Strings” (1962) Helen Hayes, actress (1900 – 1993) Emmy: Best Actress, “Schlitz Playhouse of Stars: Not a Chance” (1953)Grammy: Best Spoken Word Recording, “Great American Documents” (1977)Oscar: Best Actress, “The Sin of Madelon Claudet (1932); Best Supporting Actress, “Airport” (1970)Tony: Best Actress in a Drama, “Happy Birthday” (1947); Best Actress in a Drama, “Time Remembered” (1958) Rita Moreno (1931 -) Emmy: Supporting Actress, Variety or Music, “The Muppet Show” (1977); Lead Actress for Single Appearance in a Comedy or Drama, “The Rockford Files” (1978)Grammy: Best Recording for Children, “The Electric Compan” (1972)Oscar: Best Supporting Actress, “West Side Story” (1961)Tony: Best Supporting Actress in a Play, “The Ritz” (1975) John Gielgud (1904 – 2000) Emmy: Best Actor in a Miniseries or Special, “Summer’s Lease (1991) Grammy: Best Spoken World Album, “Ages of Man” (1979) Oscar: Best Supporting Actor, “Arthur” (1981) Tony: Outstanding Foreign Company, “The Importance of Being Earnest” (1948); Best Director of a Drama, “Big Fish, Little Fish” (1961) Audrey Hepburn (1929 – 1993) Emmy: Best Individual Achievement, Informational Programming, “Gardens of the World With Audrey Hepburn” (1993) Grammy, Best Spoken Word Album for Children, “Audrey Hepburn’s Enchanted Tales” (1994)Oscar: Best Actress, “Roman Holiday” (1953) Tony: Best Actress in a Drama, “Ondine” (1954) Marvin Hamlisch (1944-2012) Emmy: Four awards, two for work on “Barbra: The Concert” (1995) and one each for “AFI’s 100 Years… 100 Movies” (1999) and “Timeless: Live in Concert” (2001) Grammy: Four awards in 1974, including Best New Artist, Song of the Year (“The Way We Were”), Best Album of the Original Score (“The Way We Were”) and Best Pop Instrumental Performance (“The Entertainer”) Oscar: Best Original Dramatic Score and Best Song, “The Way We Were” (1973) and Best Adapted Score, “The Sting” (1973) Tony: Best Musical Score, “A Chorus Line” (1976) Jonathan Tunick (1938 – ) Emmy: Music Direction, “Night of 100 Stars” (1982) Grammy: Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocals, Cleo Laine’s “No One Is Alone” (1988)Oscar: Best Adapted Score, “A Little Night Music” (1977) Tony: Best Orchestrations, “Titanic” (1977) Mel Brooks (1926 – ) Emmy: Best Writing in Variety, “The Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner, Howard Morris Special” (1967); three awards for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy, “Mad About You” (1997-99) Grammy: Best Spoken Comedy Album, “The 2000 Year Old Man in the Year 2000” (1998); Best Long-Form Music Video, “Recording ‘The Producers'” (2002); Best Musical Show Album, “The Producers” (2002) Oscar: Best Original Screenplay, “The Producers” (1968) Tony: Best Musical, Original Score and Book of a Musical, “The Producers” (2001) Mike Nichols (1931 – 2014) Emmy: Best Director of Miniseries, Movie or Special, “Wit” (2001); Best Made for Television Movie, “Wit” (2001); Best Directing of Miniseries, Movie or Special, “Angels in America” (2004); Best Miniseries, “Angels in America” (2004) Grammy: Best Comedy Performance, “An Evening With Mike Nichols and Elaine May” (1961) Oscar: Best Director, “The Graduate” (1967) Tony: Best Director of a Play, “Barefoot in the Park” (1964), “Luv” and “The Odd Couple” (1965), “Plaza Suite” (1968), “The Prisoner of Second Avenue” (1972), “The Real Thing” (1984), “Death of a Salesman” (2012); Best Musical, “Annie” (1977); Best Play, “The Real Thing” (1984); Best Director of a Musical, “Monty Python’s Spamalot” (2005) Whoopi Goldberg (1955 – ) Emmy: Best Special Class Special, “Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel” (2002); Best Talk Show Host, “The View” (2009) Grammy: Best Comedy Recording, “Whoopi Goldberg: Original Broadway Show Recording” (1985) Oscar: Best Supporting Actress, “Ghost” (1990) Tony: Best Musical, “Thoroughly Modern Millie” (2002) Scott Rudin (1958 – ) Emmy: Best Children’s Program, “He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin'” (1984) Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album, “The Book of Mormon” (2012) Oscar: Best Picture, “No Country for Old Men” (2007) Tony: 12 awards, for producing musicals “Passion” (1994) and “The Book of Mormon” (2012) and the plays “Copenhagen” (2000), “Doubt” (2005), “The History Boys” (2006), “God of Carnage” (2009), “Fences” (2010), “Death of a Salesman” (2012), “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” (2015), “Skylight” (2015), “The Humans” (2016) and “A View From the Bridge” (2016) Robert Lopez (1975 – ) Emmy: Best Music Direction and Composition, “Wonder Pets” (2008, 2010) Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album, “The Book of Mormon” (2012); Best Compilation Soundtrack, “Frozen” (2015), Best Song for Visual Media, “Let It Go” from “Frozen” (2015) Oscar: Best Original Song, “Let It Go” from “Frozen” (2014) Tony: Best Score, “Avenue Q” (2004); Best Score and Best Book of a Musical, “The Book of Mormon” (2011) Read original story All 16 EGOT Winners, From Audrey Hepburn to Alan Menken (Photos) At TheWrap

  • Fox News airs 'live Tucker reaction' shot during Biden's speech

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson is apparently pivoting to YouTube-style reaction videos. President Biden on Thursday evening delivered the first prime-time address of his presidency, discussing the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the major news networks covered the speech, but Fox News's approach was certainly unique. Biden was speaking during the hour that Tucker Carlson Tonight would normally air, and Fox through much of the address threw a "live Tucker reaction" box in the bottom corner of the screen, which just showed Carlson sitting there silently listening to it. Fox News has an inset box during Biden's address showing Tucker Carlson reacting to what Biden is saying in realtime labeled LIVE TUCKER REACTION pic.twitter.com/pzTOBFvwTU — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2021 Presumably, the intention was partially to assure impatient Tucker Carlson Tonight fans that their regularly scheduled programming would begin soon, and the network even made use of a series of chyrons repeatedly hyping up Carlson's comments, as if he were about to deliver the official response to the State of the Union. "TUCKER RESPONDS TO BIDEN IN LESS THAN 3 MINUTES," said one chyron, while another promised, "BIDEN SPEECH NEARLY FINISHED; TUCKER WILL RESPOND," and still another oddly impatient one declared, "BIDEN SHOULD BE FINISHED; TUCKER IS ON ANY MINUTE." The reaction box quickly drew derision on Twitter, with CNN's Oliver Darcy also ripping into the network's chyrons, writing, "It goes without saying, this is not how an actual news network covers a presidential address." It remains to be seen whether Fox could make this a staple, but either way, superimposing the "live Tucker reaction" box onto various other things may be a meme just waiting to happen. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilStimulus checks are already out the doorThe Netflix password sharing apocalypse is nigh