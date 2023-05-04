Trump Jury Hears His Taped Denial on Carroll Assault

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump denied sexually assaulting writer E. Jean Carroll in a videotaped deposition that was played for jurors in a New York civil trial, the closest they’ll get to his first-hand response to the allegations after he decided not to appear in person.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Trump testified under oath in October, calling the lawsuit Carroll filed against him a “hoax” and saying he had no recollection of her. “It didn’t happen,” he said.

“She said I did something to her that never took place,” Trump said in the recording, played for the jury of six men and three women on Thursday, the last day of testimony in the civil trial. “I know nothing about this nut job.”

Trump went on to call Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, a “disgrace” and a “political operative” and asserted again that Carroll isn’t his “type.”

Carroll, a former advice columnist with Elle magazine, went public in 2019 with her claim that Trump raped her in a sixth-floor dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store. She sued him last year under a New York law that temporarily lifted the statute of limitations on civil sexual-assault claims, and her case is among the first of its kind to go to trial.

Read More: Trump Defended ‘Access Hollywood’ Comments in Carroll Deposition

Trump claimed inaccurately during the deposition that Carroll had publicly said she thought rape was “sexy.” He was referring to Carroll’s appearance on Anderson Cooper’s TV show in which she lamented that rape was considered by some people to be sexy.

“I believe she said rape is sexy,” Trump said.

“Isn’t it true that she said that’s a view that many other people hold?” Kaplan asked.

Story continues

“I don’t know,” Trump said. “I believe she said rape is sexy, or something to that effect.”

In the deposition, Trump said he still had no recollection of ever meeting Carroll after being shown a black-and-white photograph of Trump speaking to her and her then-husband at an event in the 1980s. He initially mistook Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples before being corrected.

“That’s her big claim to fame — that she shook my hand at a celebrity event,” Trump said of Carroll.

Trump was also asked under oath about an allegation by another woman who accused him of assault, Jessica Leeds, who testified Trump assaulted her while they sat in the first class section of a flight to New York in 1979. Trump said Leeds also wasn’t his “type” before lashing out at Carroll’s lawyer.

“You wouldn’t be a choice of mine either,” Trump said to Kaplan during the deposition. “I would not under any circumstances have any interest in you.”

Read More: Trump Accuser Gives Jury Graphic Testimony of Rape He Denies

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.