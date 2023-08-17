Trump jury members face threats, personal info leaks

STORY: Law enforcement officials are investigating threats against members of the grand jury overseeing former U.S. President Donald Trump's legal battle in the state of Georgia...

... threats that reportedly came after the personal information of jury members were leaked online.

That's according to the sheriff's office in Fulton County, Georgia, the center of that legal battle.

It's where Trump and associates were charged earlier this week with conspiring to illegally subvert the 2020 election results in the state.

NBC News and CNN had previously reported that names, addresses, photographs, and social media profiles purporting to belong to the jury were being shared online.

It's been high security around Fulton County's courthouse in Atlanta over Trump's indictment.

State government policy is that indictments that are made public record include the names of grand jurors, but no other personally identifiable information.

The sheriff's office says it's working with both state and federal agencies to track down the origin of the threats.