Trump Just Got Assigned the Worst Possible Judge for Him

Former President Donald Trump was indicted Tuesday on federal charges related to the January 6 insurrection, which is his third indictment but his first for actions he took while president. As if that wasn’t bad enough news, the judge randomly assigned to this case is an Obama appointee who has thrown the book at January 6 rioters and been highly critical of Trump himself.

Trump drew U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who’s given the insurrectionists harsher sentences than the government has asked for. Here’s how the Washington Post summarized her record:

Politico wrote that her ruling “trigger[ed] perhaps the greatest deluge of evidence about his bid to subvert the 2020 election.” After the House got the documents—which included call logs, strategy papers, and memos—they referred Trump to the Justice Department for criminal charges. Special Counsel Jack Smith took over and finally charged Trump on Tuesday with four criminal counts.

Chutkan was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and moved to the U.S. for college, and I am cringing at the thought of the racists insults that Trump and his supporters will be throwing her way.

Trump now faces a total of 78 criminal charges and counting: these four, plus 40 charges in the classified documents case and 34 counts in New York for trying to conceal hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels. And we’re still waiting on possible charges out of Georgia.

