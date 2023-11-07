Trump Just Keeps Getting Richer After Leaving the White House

Donald Trump—who is in the midst of a New York court battle over accusations that he inflated the value of his assets by billions of dollars—has seen his net worth increase by a whopping $500 million since 2021, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This surge in wealth comes as Florida’s economic boom improved the finances of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach and Doral hotel and resort in Miami. In addition, revenues at his golf courses have risen over 50 percent since 2019. Bloomberg’s wealth index has repeatedly valued the properties lower than Trump’s own estimates but found that some may be higher than what New York state calculated. On Monday, Trump argued that the properties prosecutors claimed he was inflating were actually undervalued based on the additional value his “brand” contributes. The former president also asserted that the banks didn’t use his financial statements when evaluating the appropriateness of his loans. This civil fraud lawsuit brought by Attorney General Letitia James could end in hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties and the stripping of some of Trump’s most valuable assets.

