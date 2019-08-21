Trump just looked up to the sky and told reporters 'I am the chosen one'

Donald Trump apparently thinks even more highly of himself than we thought.

On Wednesday, he told a group of reporters outside the White House that he is "the chosen one." Not a normal thing that people usually say unless they are Superman or Harry Potter, or like, a complete narcissist, but sure.

The context makes the statement only a bit less bizarre. Trump was reportedly talking about the trade war with China and how he is the one tasked with taking on the country's unfair trading practices. But still. Pretty weird.

What a moment.



President Trump on the WH lawn just looked up to the sky and said, “I am the chosen one.”



He was talking about the trade war with China and repeated his claim that he needs to take on China for unfair trading practice. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 21, 2019

It wasn't long before people began to mock Trump's "chose one" statement with jokes and Star Wars references.

"I am the chosen one" isn't something that a U.S. President should say. It's barely something the villain in a poorly-written movie based on a video game should say. — Will McAvoy (@WillMcAvoyACN) August 21, 2019

A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE SAYING THAT I AM THE CHOSEN ONE. pic.twitter.com/RER6kpnzpE — Caroline Goldsmith (@GoldCaro) August 21, 2019

Many also noted the fact that the president keeps relating himself to god-like figures. Earlier today he shared a concerning tweet that claims he is seen as both the "King of Israel" and the "second coming of God."

“King of Israel” and “I am the chosen one” on the same day, huh https://t.co/MfKJKBPVxS — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) August 21, 2019

President Trump today:



-"I am the chosen one" on his trade war with China.



-Retweet claiming he is like the King of Israel.



-Retweet claiming he is like the 2nd coming of god. — Christina Ginn (@NBChristinaGinn) August 21, 2019

Put Trump’s “I am the chosen one” in the larger context with the messianic language in his tweets earlier today.



He quoted a right-wing propagandist as saying he was “King of Israel” and “the second coming of God”: pic.twitter.com/0DhKVtUNnP — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) August 21, 2019

Can you believe there's still so much time in this day for Trump to say and tweet more things?