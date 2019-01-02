Trump just showed off his 'Game of Thrones' poster in a cabinet meeting. But he missed one key detail.

Remember that dark as hell Game of Thrones-themed poster Donald Trump tweeted in November to announce his plans to impose sanctions against Iran? Welp, it's back.

On Wednesday morning a large printout of the poster was spotted in the White House, smack dab in the middle of the Cabinet Room's table as Trump and members of his administration held a meeting.

Note the poster on the table in the Cabinet Room. pic.twitter.com/iHc9e5LIg1 — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) January 2, 2019

SEE ALSO: Trump tweets 'Game of Thrones' reference to announce Iran sanctions and this is hell

When Trump first tweeted the image of himself with the words "SANCTIONS ARE COMING" in the HBO show's go-to font, he received a great deal of backlash from confused Americans, including Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams.

So when a physical copy of the poster was visible in today's Cabinet meeting, people were understandably confused.

Trump has the "sanctions are coming" poster of himself in this Cabinet meeting. This pic from @kevincorke: pic.twitter.com/ir62Nryd5W — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) January 2, 2019

Why is there a poster of Trump on the table during this meeting? 2019 fuckery is on pace to outdo 2018 fuckery. pic.twitter.com/1GMjrvWE31 — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) January 2, 2019

Not sure what's crazier: That Trump is using a stupid Game of Thrones reference to threaten sanctions, or that he's obviously had that poster since at LEAST October (photo via AP) pic.twitter.com/NZaRoHw0NQ — Josh K. Elliott (@joshkelliott) January 2, 2019

So Trump says "Walls work" in front of a Game of Thrones- inspired poster that represents himself.



2019 is already too long. https://t.co/EpiQRykXZC



— Bruno Tertrais (@BrunoTertrais) January 2, 2019

trump has a movie-sized poster of this printed out and laying on the table during his cabinet meeting https://t.co/NirHmakGzu — Justin Sink (@justinsink) January 2, 2019

Some considered the fact that Trump may have put the poster there to enhance his argument for a wall, however, they then noted that his logic is essentially disproven by the show.

Walls Work, Trump Says In Front Of Poster Parodying Show Based On Premise That They Don't https://t.co/W0Lks9oafz — Brandon Hardin (@hardin) January 2, 2019

Despite the poster’s implication to the contrary, Trump obviously hasn’t finished the last season of Game of Thrones https://t.co/KXUdqbGG9s — Jeremy (@jeremytcohen) January 2, 2019

And Alex Wind and Cameron Kasky, two March For Our Lives activists, compared the embarrassing display to Gaston, the narcissistic villain in Beauty and the Beast.

There's a government shutdown and Trump is admiring posters of himself. https://t.co/32LnsmOatY — Hunter (@HunterDK) January 2, 2019

Trump has a poster of himself on the table of his meeting where he’s talking about working with others. https://t.co/0IdiLBEuec — Alex Wind (@al3xw1nd) January 2, 2019

Most similar instance I could find. pic.twitter.com/EogLzrNA9c — Alex Wind (@al3xw1nd) January 2, 2019

According to Kathryn Watson, White House reporter for CBS News, no one in the meeting seems to know for sure why the poster is there.

No, we don't know why yet — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) January 2, 2019

Fun to start the year off with some burning questions, isn't it?