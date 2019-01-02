Trump just showed off his 'Game of Thrones' poster in a cabinet meeting. But he missed one key detail.

Nicole Gallucci

Remember that dark as hell Game of Thrones-themed poster Donald Trump tweeted in November to announce his plans to impose sanctions against Iran? Welp, it's back.

On Wednesday morning a large printout of the poster was spotted in the White House, smack dab in the middle of the Cabinet Room's table as Trump and members of his administration held a meeting.

SEE ALSO: Trump tweets 'Game of Thrones' reference to announce Iran sanctions and this is hell

When Trump first tweeted the image of himself with the words "SANCTIONS ARE COMING" in the HBO show's go-to font, he received a great deal of backlash from confused Americans, including Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams.

So when a physical copy of the poster was visible in today's Cabinet meeting, people were understandably confused.

Some considered the fact that Trump may have put the poster there to enhance his argument for a wall, however, they then noted that his logic is essentially disproven by the show.

And Alex Wind and Cameron Kasky, two March For Our Lives activists, compared the embarrassing display to Gaston, the narcissistic villain in Beauty and the Beast.

According to Kathryn Watson, White House reporter for CBS News, no one in the meeting seems to know for sure why the poster is there.

Fun to start the year off with some burning questions, isn't it?

WATCH: Sarah Huckabee Sanders' most ludicrous moments as press secretary

Https%3a%2f%2fblueprint api production.s3.amazonaws.com%2fuploads%2fvideo uploaders%2fdistribution thumb%2fimage%2f86138%2f9d188f6a 71c8 48d6 a1c8 e4d2ac1a4c73