Trump Just Trashed A Key 2024 Swing State As 'Disgraceful' In Wild New Rant

Donald Trump attacked the swing state of Nevada as “disgraceful” and falsely claimed he won the Silver State in both 2016 and 2020 “by a lot” in a new interview.

The Nevada Globe, a right-wing website, noted that the state hasn’t voted for a Republican candidate since President George W. Bush carried it in 2004.

That seemed to set him off.

“I think I won the last time. I think I won both times by a lot,” Trump insisted. “This is a state that is disgraceful.”

The former president lost the state by about 2.5 percentage points in both 2016 and 2020.

But he told the Globe “they robbed the vote at a level” and attacked the cochair for his campaign in the state, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

“Adam Laxalt is a stiff and he didn’t do the job,” he said, calling him a “terrible attorney.”

In the same grievance-filled interview, Trump also repeated his attacks on his own Attorney General, Bill Barr; bragged about firing then-FBI director James Comey as “one of the best firings ever”; and repeated his debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

Read the full interview here.

Twitter users were baffled by Trump’s claims:

Ladies & gentlemen, I give you your GOP 2024 nominee.👇 https://t.co/OcoXrv5jQJ — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 10, 2023

The site, run by an election. denier and GOP hack, pretends to be real journalism but not one follow-up was asked (of course.) But Trump did provide classic stuff.

On NV: "I think I won the last time. I think I won both times by a lot. This is a state that is disgraceful."

2/4 — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) July 10, 2023

Sore Loser Trump lost Nevada 2x and will keep losing… https://t.co/A1cnaXcvk1 — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) July 10, 2023

Either Trump's delusional and genuinely thinks he won Nevada twice, or he knows he's lying and doesn't care. He's an idiot or he's a grifting fraud - pick your poison, MAGA. https://t.co/83JUwMGbaA — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 10, 2023

“This is a state that is disgraceful.”



Welp, there ya go, trump thinks NEVADA IS DISGRACEFUL so every single GOP candidate in Nevada can tell us whether they agree.



Press please don’t let them off the hook. https://t.co/5YJXsYXF53 — Chargé d’Affaires (@BrandiAtkinson) July 10, 2023

I wonder if our REPUBLICAN Governor feels that Nevada is a disgrace as a state 🤔 @JoeLombardoNVhttps://t.co/Scc7SiHOZX — Matt Johnson (@VivaMattyVegas) July 10, 2023