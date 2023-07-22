Trump keeps DeSantis in his firing line

Former President Donald Trump took shot after shot at Ron DeSantis on Saturday, calling his highest-polling primary opponent “disloyal” and telling the Florida governor to “Come home, Ron” amid the state’s escalating housing and insurance crises.

DeSantis was the target of four of eight slickly produced clips posted to Trump’s social media platform Saturday, with other videos showing Trump attacking the “Club for No Growth,” the investigation into the documents found at President Joe Biden’s residence, and his own indictment.

But Trump’s biggest focus was his former ally turned opponent.

“The DeSanctimonious super-PAC, Always Back Down, should focus more on Florida property and auto insurance, which has zoomed to highest-in-the-nation status, and highest by far, instead of spending money on a campaign that’s going absolutely nowhere,” Trump says to the camera in one clip. “Come home, Ron, where you belong. Get those insurance rates way down, because what’s happening in Florida shouldn’t happen anywhere.”

Trump’s comments come as the Sunshine State faces a growing housing and insurance crisis, with major insurance companies like Farmers Insurance and AAA pulling back coverage in the state citing heightened hurricane risk.

The former president also attacked DeSantis’ likeability, saying “the more people get to know him, the lower his polls are going.”

“He will soon not be number two,” Trump said. “He deserves it; he’s a very disloyal person.”

Recent polling from Reuters/Ipsos shows Trump at 47 percent GOP support, with DeSantis trailing behind at 19 percent.