If Trump keeps insulting E. Jean Carroll, her lawyers say, she could keep suing him

E. Jean Carroll might sue Donald Trump for defamation a third time, her lawyer told the New York Times.

On Wednesday at a CNN Town Hall, Trump called Carroll's allegations he sexually abused her "fake."

A Manhattan jury on Tuesday found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll in 1996.

E. Jean Carroll is thinking about suing Donald Trump for defamation for a third time for repeatedly trashing her during a Wednesday night CNN town hall, her lawyer told the New York Times.

"Everything's on the table, obviously, and we have to give serious consideration to it," Carroll's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan told the Times. "We have to weigh the various pros and cons and we'll come to a decision in the next day or so, probably."

During the 70-minute-long CNN event, Trump called her allegations of sexual abuse "fake" and a "made-up story." The audience laughed.

A Manhattan jury on Tuesday found Trump was liable for sexually abusing Carroll in 1996. It also found him liable for defaming her when he called her a liar years later, and awarded her a total of $5 million in damages.

Trump's attorneys filed a document on Thursday indicating they were appealing the verdict. Asked Thursday if he was concerned by the prospect of additional defamation lawsuits from Carroll following Trump's comments on CNN, Tacopina answered in the negative.

"No, I am not," Tacopina said in a text message to Insider.

During the trial, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan (who is unrelated to Carroll's lawyer) warned Tacopina about comments made by Trump and his son Eric on social media sites attacking Carroll. Carroll's attorneys expressed concern that the comments may intimidate jurors as they listened to in-court testimony.

Trump appeared to take a step back from publicly attacking Carroll, not mentioning her during a campaign rally in New Hampshire during the first week of the trial.

By the end of the trial, he had changed tack. On Tuesday, the day of jury deliberation, Trump falsely said in Truth Social posts that he wasn't permitted to testify in the case. Jude Kaplan, in fact, offered unusually wide latitude to allow Trump to testify in person. Kaplan said prior to the trial that he would order the US Marshals Service to help arrange security concerns if needed, and he offered Trump's lawyers a chance to reopen the case after they already rested his defense.

Jurors heard from Trump only through 48 minutes' worth of deposition video, where he continued to deny knowing who Carroll was, even though he was friends with her boss and they were photographed together several years before the sexual assault.

On Wednesday night, Trump let loose, insulting Carroll in front of a cheering crowd.

"I am upset on the behalf of young men in America," Carroll told the Times. "They cannot listen to this balderdash and this old-timey view of women, which is a cave-man view."

Carroll's attorney didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

