Trump keeps his lead in New Hampshire with 4 days until primary, poll shows

Former President Donald Trump is maintaining his lead in New Hampshire with four days left until the first-in-the-nation primary, according to a Boston Globe/Suffolk University/NBC-10 Boston tracking poll.

Friday’s poll results show Trump at 52 percent, two percentage points higher than Wednesday's poll. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has 35 percent of support among likely voters — she had 34 percent two days prior — and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis remained a distant third at 6 percent.

Similar to two days ago, about 87 percent of those surveyed said they were either “not at all likely” or “not very likely” to change their candidate choice ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

Campaign activity in New Hampshire ahead of the primary has been sparse. There have been no debates among the candidates, Trump has spent more time in court and Haley is keeping a light (by New Hampshire standards) schedule. DeSantis is effectively ceding the state and moving on to other states such as South Carolina, which holds its primary in a month.

The Boston Globe/Suffolk University/NBC-10 Boston poll is a daily tracking survey that’s released every day ahead of the New Hampshire primary. The polls consist of a two-day rolling average of 500 likely voters. Each poll will have a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.