Trump Keeps Trying To Overturn 2020 Election

Donald Trump is still trying to snatch Wisconsin from the jaws of his 2020 electoral defeat, but a state GOP leader isn’t having it.

  • Donald Trump Just Asked a Wisconsin Lawmaker to Overturn 2020 Election Results as Jan. 6 Hearings Continue

    Robin Vos, the speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly, says he got a phone call from Trump just last week. "It's very consistent," Vos said of his conversation with the former president

  • Senators reach deal to clarify 1887 law at center of Jan. 6 attempt to overturn election

    As the House committee probing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol continues to reveal how it says then-President Donald Trump and his allies worked to overturn the 2020 election, a bipartisan group of senators has quietly reached agreement on a sweeping effort to overhaul the very law at the heart of the former president's effort -- the Electoral Count Act of 1887 -- and was set to unveil a bill Wednesday. The ambiguous 19th century law attempts to prescribe both the process by which the Electoral College selects the president and vice president and how Congress then counts those votes. The senators hope to address the apparent loopholes and vagueness in the bill, problems laid bare last year on Jan. 6 when Trump's congressional supporters tried to overturn the results in five states that voted for Joe Biden and the committee says Trump attempted to pressure his own vice president to hijack what is normally a ceremonial role in overseeing the certifying of each state's slate of electoral votes, a move that fueled the Capitol insurrection.

  • JoCo sheriff accuses county lawyer of breaking KS election law after she questioned his ideas

    Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden made the public accusation against Johnson County Chief Counsel Peg Trent but offered no other details.

  • Word of Trump's social media deal said to have leaked months in advance -NY Times

    Officials of the firm, Rocket One Capital, at the time talked about ways to profit off the soon-to-be-announced transaction with Trump Media & Technology Group by investing in the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), the Times reported https://nyti.ms/3ILscSe, citing two of the people. Trump Media did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

  • Running for President Won’t Save Trump from Jan. 6 Investigation, Justice Department Says

    Trump has been telling associates that his reasons for running in 2024 include a desire to stop investigations launched against him. Winning the White House would stop the investigation — but a DoJ official says that just running won't be enough

  • Judges orders Giuliani to testify in Georgia 2020 election probe

    A judge in New York has ordered Rudy Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia.

  • Jan. 6 committee repeatedly warned Steve Bannon of possible criminal prosecution for defying subpoena

    Prosecutors said Tuesday that former Trump aide Steve Bannon "decided he was above the law" in defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee.

  • Bernie Sanders Bashes Joe Manchin Over Climate Change Funding

    During an interview on ABC, Sen. Bernie Sanders went after Sen. Joe Manchin for saying he wouldn’t support a spending plan that includes combating climate change.

  • Right-wing U.S. sheriffs vow to probe 2020 voter-fraud claims

    A coalition of rightwing “constitutional sheriffs,” who claim legal power in their jurisdictions that exceeds U.S. federal and state authorities, has a new calling: investigating conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was rigged against former President Donald Trump. The Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association has teamed with True the Vote, a Texas nonprofit and purveyor of debunked voter-fraud claims, to recruit like-minded sheriffs nationwide to investigate 2020 stolen-election allegations and to more aggressively police future voting. The partnership, detailed last week at the association’s annual gathering in Las Vegas, aims to intensify a movement already underway.

  • The Jan. 6 committee has made a compelling case against Trump. But will he face criminal charges?

    Legal experts are changing their views as to whether there's sufficient evidence for the Justice Department to take the unprecedented step of prosecuting a former president.

  • Twitter censored a post by MTG that mocked a trans official but didn't delete it because it 'may be in the public's interest'

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene insulted and appeared to deadname Dr. Rachel Levine, a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris visits Atlantic City for NAACP Convention

    Vice President Kamala Harris talked gun violence, reproductive and voter rights in her speech at the NAACP convention in Atlantic City.

  • No exception with abortion isn’t about life to SC’s McMaster. It’s about control of women

    Gov. Henry McMaster and others insist they support no exception for rape in abortion law because they value life. That’s hogwash. | Opinion

  • Bipartisan U.S. Senate group introduces bill intended to head off another Jan. 6

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced two bills on Wednesday to reform election laws, seeking to block a repeat of then-President Donald Trump's failed attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden. The legislation, among other things, would make clear that the vice president has only a ceremonial role in certifying election results, after a mob of Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to force then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election result. The action came amid growing evidence from the House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6 melee that Trump sought to overturn his loss by spreading falsehoods about a rigged election.

  • Secret Service Jan. 6 texts erased despite Congress' request

    Secret Service text messages from around the time of the attack on the U.S. Capitol were deleted despite requests from Congress and federal investigators that they be preserved, the agency confirmed Tuesday in response to a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee. Murphy said the agency left it up to individual agents to decide what electronic records to keep and what to delete during the process. “Nobody along the way stopped and thought, ‘well, maybe we shouldn’t do the migration of data and of the devices until we are able to fulfill these four requests from Congress,’” Murphy said on MSNBC.

  • Fox Executives in $1.6 Billion Lawsuit Haven’t Handed Over Records, Dominion Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A voting machine company that sued Fox News for spreading false claims that it rigged the 2020 presidential election against Donald Trump said some executives and hosts at the network still haven’t handed over any records related to its coverage.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownDominion Voting Systems Inc.,

  • Arizona GOP censures Rusty Bowers after Jan. 6 testimony

    The Arizona GOP executive committee censured state House Speaker Russell “Rusty” Bowers on Tuesday and called on Republican voters to “replace him in the ballot box” in the August state Senate GOP primary following his testimony in front of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Bowers testified in June before…

  • Ron Johnson opposes U.S. attorney nominee Sopen Shah in Madison over deleted tweets

    Ron Johnson said Sopen Shah's deleted tweets showed "she would be another political partisan within our justice system."

  • Steve Bannon's judge says he refuses to allow the trial to be a 'political circus'

    Trump ally Steve Bannon condemned the House January 6 committee leader as a "disgrace" and said the panel lacked the "guts" to testify against him.