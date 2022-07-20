Trump Keeps Trying To Overturn 2020 Election
Donald Trump is still trying to snatch Wisconsin from the jaws of his 2020 electoral defeat, but a state GOP leader isn’t having it.
Robin Vos, the speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly, says he got a phone call from Trump just last week. "It's very consistent," Vos said of his conversation with the former president
As the House committee probing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol continues to reveal how it says then-President Donald Trump and his allies worked to overturn the 2020 election, a bipartisan group of senators has quietly reached agreement on a sweeping effort to overhaul the very law at the heart of the former president's effort -- the Electoral Count Act of 1887 -- and was set to unveil a bill Wednesday. The ambiguous 19th century law attempts to prescribe both the process by which the Electoral College selects the president and vice president and how Congress then counts those votes. The senators hope to address the apparent loopholes and vagueness in the bill, problems laid bare last year on Jan. 6 when Trump's congressional supporters tried to overturn the results in five states that voted for Joe Biden and the committee says Trump attempted to pressure his own vice president to hijack what is normally a ceremonial role in overseeing the certifying of each state's slate of electoral votes, a move that fueled the Capitol insurrection.
Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden made the public accusation against Johnson County Chief Counsel Peg Trent but offered no other details.
Officials of the firm, Rocket One Capital, at the time talked about ways to profit off the soon-to-be-announced transaction with Trump Media & Technology Group by investing in the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), the Times reported https://nyti.ms/3ILscSe, citing two of the people. Trump Media did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Trump has been telling associates that his reasons for running in 2024 include a desire to stop investigations launched against him. Winning the White House would stop the investigation — but a DoJ official says that just running won't be enough
A judge in New York has ordered Rudy Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia.
Prosecutors said Tuesday that former Trump aide Steve Bannon "decided he was above the law" in defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee.
During an interview on ABC, Sen. Bernie Sanders went after Sen. Joe Manchin for saying he wouldn’t support a spending plan that includes combating climate change.
A coalition of rightwing “constitutional sheriffs,” who claim legal power in their jurisdictions that exceeds U.S. federal and state authorities, has a new calling: investigating conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was rigged against former President Donald Trump. The Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association has teamed with True the Vote, a Texas nonprofit and purveyor of debunked voter-fraud claims, to recruit like-minded sheriffs nationwide to investigate 2020 stolen-election allegations and to more aggressively police future voting. The partnership, detailed last week at the association’s annual gathering in Las Vegas, aims to intensify a movement already underway.
Legal experts are changing their views as to whether there's sufficient evidence for the Justice Department to take the unprecedented step of prosecuting a former president.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene insulted and appeared to deadname Dr. Rachel Levine, a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services.
Vice President Kamala Harris talked gun violence, reproductive and voter rights in her speech at the NAACP convention in Atlantic City.
Gov. Henry McMaster and others insist they support no exception for rape in abortion law because they value life. That’s hogwash. | Opinion
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced two bills on Wednesday to reform election laws, seeking to block a repeat of then-President Donald Trump's failed attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden. The legislation, among other things, would make clear that the vice president has only a ceremonial role in certifying election results, after a mob of Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to force then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election result. The action came amid growing evidence from the House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6 melee that Trump sought to overturn his loss by spreading falsehoods about a rigged election.
Secret Service text messages from around the time of the attack on the U.S. Capitol were deleted despite requests from Congress and federal investigators that they be preserved, the agency confirmed Tuesday in response to a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee. Murphy said the agency left it up to individual agents to decide what electronic records to keep and what to delete during the process. “Nobody along the way stopped and thought, ‘well, maybe we shouldn’t do the migration of data and of the devices until we are able to fulfill these four requests from Congress,’” Murphy said on MSNBC.
(Bloomberg) -- A voting machine company that sued Fox News for spreading false claims that it rigged the 2020 presidential election against Donald Trump said some executives and hosts at the network still haven’t handed over any records related to its coverage.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownDominion Voting Systems Inc.,
The Arizona GOP executive committee censured state House Speaker Russell “Rusty” Bowers on Tuesday and called on Republican voters to “replace him in the ballot box” in the August state Senate GOP primary following his testimony in front of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Bowers testified in June before…
Ron Johnson said Sopen Shah's deleted tweets showed "she would be another political partisan within our justice system."
Trump ally Steve Bannon condemned the House January 6 committee leader as a "disgrace" and said the panel lacked the "guts" to testify against him.