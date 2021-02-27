Trump kept them out to protect jobs. Now, these immigrants are getting green cards

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniel Shoer Roth
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ending a ban on legal immigration imposed last year, President Joe Biden reopened the country this week to thousands of people who won the 2020 Diversity Immigrant Visa Program but couldn’t come to the U.S. because of an order by former President Donald Trump.

Biden’s Proclamation on Revoking Proclamation 10014 says that Trump’s measure, aimed at protecting American jobs during the pandemic, did “not advance the interest of the United States.”

The executive order signed Wednesday specifically mentions immigrants who were selected in the Fiscal Year 2020 Diversity Visa Lottery, that allocated up to 55,000 permanent resident cards for immigrants with historically low rates of immigration to the U.S.

“Proclamation 10014 has prevented these individuals from entering the United States, resulting, in some cases, in the delay and possible forfeiture of their opportunity to receive Fiscal Year 2020 diversity visas and to realize their dreams in the United States,” Biden said of his predecessor’s immigration ban.

Green cards are only available to immigrants who fall under one of these categories

Because all of the diversity visas available for 2020 had to be issued no later than Sept. 30, 2020, only a fraction of winners were able to get their green cards in the U.S.

The window to immigrate will be reopened after Biden’s rescinding of Proclamation 10014, the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs announced on Wednesday.

Visa Lottery winners whose visas issued in 2020 are still valid “may seek entry to the United States immediately, despite the visa annotation ‘Entry Subject to PP 10014,’ ”, government officials said in a statement.

However, applicants whose visas have expired won’t be issued replacement visas unless they were plaintiffs in Gomez v. Trump, a lawsuit filed by a civil rights coalition challenging Trump’s immigration ban.

“Individuals who received diversity visas in 2020 as a result of orders in the court case Gomez v. Trump may travel to the United States on an expired visa as the court ordered the government to treat these visas as though they were issued on the date P.P. 10014 was rescinded,” the department said.

Here’s what it takes for an immigrant to get a green card — and not lose it

Authorities encouraged foreigners who benefited from the court’s order to travel to the U.S. “as soon as practicable as the order could change.” One of the plaintiffs, a woman from the Ivory Coast, was quoted in a news release from the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), sharing her “indescribable joy.”

“Finally! A new glimmer of hope is reborn,” said visa winner Ijeoma Golden Kouadio. “This is a huge relief, and the beginning of our dreams becoming real.”

Visa Lottery winners usually receive immigrant visas to enter the U.S. after interviews at a U.S. embassy or consulate, but are entitled to apply for visa issuance only during a U.S. government fiscal year.

Once an immigrant has a green card, here’s what they have to do to become a U.S. citizen

Therefore, 2020 Diversity Visa winners “who were not issued visas before September 30, 2020 for any reason including P.P. 10014 will not be interviewed, scheduled, or reconsidered for visas,” the department clarified.

The Bureau of Consular Affairs also notified people who won visas in the 2021 Visa Lottery that they must keep waiting for the scheduling of an interview, according to the phased resumption of consular visa services. All winners, including family members, must be issued visas by September 30, 2021, according to the instructions for the 2021 Diversity Visa Program.

Read this story in Spanish in el Nuevo Herald.

Daniel Shoer Roth is a journalist covering immigration law who does not offer legal advice or individual assistance to applicants. Follow him on Twitter @DanielShoerRoth or Instagram. The contents of this story do not constitute legal advice.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden: Illegal Immigrants Should Be Able to Get Vaccine without Fear of ICE

    President Biden said Friday that illegal immigrants in the U.S. should be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine without fear of being targeted by U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE). “I want to make sure they are able to get vaccinated and so they’re protected from COVID without the ICE or anyone interfering,” Biden said in an interview with Univision during a visit to a vaccination site in Texas. “They should . . . not be arrested for showing for being able to get a vaccination.” The Department of Homeland Security announced earlier this month that ICE would not conduct enforcement activities at or near vaccination sites. “It is a moral and public health imperative to ensure that all individuals residing in the United States have access to the vaccine,” the agency said in a statement then. “DHS is committed to ensuring that every individual who needs a vaccine can get one, regardless of their immigration status.” The Biden administration has focused on creating equity in its vaccine distribution plans, working to target underserved communities as well as illegal immigrants. “We do feel, as an administration, that ensuring that all people in the United States, undocumented immigrants as well, of course, should receive access to a vaccine because that one is morally right but also ensures that people in the country are also safe,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last month. Republican lawmakers in January sought to add a stipulation to Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan that would have moved undocumented immigrants to the back of the line for vaccinations. “No vaccines for illegal immigrants jumping to the head of the line to get vaccines,” Representative Jeff Duncan (R., S.C.), the amendment’s sponsor, said when introducing the amendment. “They’ve done it once, by jumping to the head of the line to enter this country, and they’ll do it again.” However, Democrats have argued that illegal immigrants hold jobs as essential workers across the country and withholding the shots from a swath of public-facing workers would not help slow the spread of the virus.

  • Why it's hard for blacks to pull themselves up by bootstraps when it comes to health

    Students at Hampton University celebrate at graduation on May 9. 2010. Studies suggest, however, that the benefits African American students accrue from education will be fewer than those of whites. J. Scott Applewhite/APMany Americans deeply believe that people should pull themselves up by their bootstraps. After all, individual responsibility is a core American value. Too much emphasis on an individual’s responsibility, however, may result in overlooking the societal and historically causes that keep racial minorities such as blacks at an economic and health disadvantage. As a member of University of Michigan’s Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation, Poverty Solutions and Department of Psychiatry, I study racial inequalities in health. My research has shown that it is not lack of personal responsibility, low motivation or culture of poverty but deeply entrenched societal factors such as racism and discrimination that cause such disparities. In fact, my research indicates that society differently rewards blacks and whites with the very same level of self-reliance and education attainment. As long as such society treats social groups differently, any policy that over emphasizes individual responsibility has the potential to unintentionally widen the racial health inequalities. Bootstraps better serve whites than blacks In my research, I have compared the effects of three indicators of individualism and self-reliance on blacks and whites. Specifically, I looked at: the sense of control over one’s life; self-efficacy, or a person’s belief in his or her ability to produce certain performance standards; and mastery, or a sense of feeling competent at life’s tasks. Together, these indicators reflect one’s ability to constructively control life and the environment, which has a direct effect on the quality of their health. What I have found suggests that the idea of using bootstraps to pull oneself from poverty which is useful for whites is not similarly applicable to blacks in United States. In a national sample of older Americans, having a high sense of control was associated with living longer, but this was the case for whites only and not blacks. That is, while a high sense of control was giving whites extra years to live, blacks were dying regardless of their sense of control over their lives. In a 25-year longitudinal study of adults from 1986 to 2011, I found similar results for the effects of self-efficacy on mortality. Again, only whites, but not blacks, lived longer if they had high self-efficacy. I found similar results for the link between depression and sense of mastery, or a feeling of having command of one’s life. While whites with a high sense of mastery experienced less depression, blacks with a high sense of mastery still showed symptoms of depression. Traits that help white men achieve good health do not similarly help black men. Daniel M. Ernst/Shutterstock.com Although indicators of individualism are beneficial to the health and well-being of whites, according to several studies by my team, these indicators fail to protect blacks. Ironically, a high sense of desire to take control over their lives puts blacks at an increased risk for mortality. So, it appears that, due to systemic, persistent injustice and pervasive inequalities, the health gain from being able to pull oneself up by the bootstraps is considerably smaller for blacks compared to whites. Whites gain more from better jobs, income and education My results also show that health gains do not accrue to all races equally. For example, health gains due to education, employment, and income are systemically smaller for blacks than whites. For example, the effects of education on smoking, drinking and diet are smaller for blacks than whites. Black men gain very little life expectancy from being employed. The largest gain from employment goes to white men. In the same manner, blacks’ physical and mental health benefit from marriage is smaller compared to whites. Also, there is a smaller gain with increased income for blacks when it comes to health. Typically, as income increases, the number of chronic diseases and risk of depression decreases. The protective effect of income on depression and chronic disease, however, are smaller for blacks than whites. In other words, the same dollar buys less physical and mental health for blacks than whites. While white children from wealthy families are protected against obesity and asthma, family wealth fails to protect black children against same conditions. Thus, highly educated racial minorities are not enjoying the fruits of their labor, with the returns of their investment being minimum for them. My studies suggest that when a minority family climbs the social ladder, the system holds them back by giving them smaller economic and health returns for their investment. Studies have shown these patterns also hold across generations; parents’ socioeconomic status does not beget tangible health outcomes for their children. Wealthy and highly educated black men are more depressed And, blacks sometimes face further hurdles when they succeed. For example, black youth and adults, high socioeconomic status sometimes means more discrimination. This explains why securing more education and wealth means a higher, not a lower, risk of depression for black families who do achieve higher education and wealth. For example, in a nationally representative study of black boys, high income was a risk factor for depression. In a 25-year follow-up study, most educated black men showed an increase in their depression. In the same study, education was protective for other race by gender groups. Education does not confer the same health and wealth benefits to blacks as to whites. Diego Cervo/Shutterstock.com These findings are also replicated in other studies I have conducted and those done by others. It could be the case that LeBron James was onto something when he said, “No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America is tough.” Just because the U.S. had a black president does not mean racism is dead. There is little doubt that blacks have to fight existing racism and discrimination at many levels. Police shootings, mass incarceration, residential and job segregation, and concentration of poverty and crime in urban areas are some examples of the barriers that many blacks, particularly black men deal with on a daily basis. My research indicates that these structural barriers to social advancement manifest themselves in health, notably how long people live and the health they enjoy during their lifetimes. I believe that good policies are those that are designed based on evidence, not political ideologies and values. The idea of pulling oneself up by own bootstraps does not equally apply to all race and ethnic groups, given the history of slavery and Jim Crow as well as the existing racism and segregation.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:Why is it so hard to close the racial health gap in the US?Employment helps white men’s health more than women and blacksWhy poverty is not a personal choice, but a reflection of society Shervin Assari does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Biden to talk migration with Mexico's López Obrador, who spent weeks refusing to recognize the president's 2020 victory

    US President Joe Biden and his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, "will discuss cooperation on migration," according to the White House.

  • How a Guatemalan asylum seeker who may lose both hands to Texas frostbite tests Biden's immigration policy

    A hospital said an immigrant's hands may be amputated after he was found in the winter storm. Border Patrol told him he'd be sent back home but he is now expected to stay in the U.S.

  • Minneapolis taps paid influencers to combat false info in trials over George Floyd death

    The city of Minneapolis has planned on using such influencers to help promote accurate information and facts during a crucial time. The city is hiring six social media influencers during trials against the police officers charged in the death of George Floyd. As reported by the New York Times, their plan is to have the influencers use their platforms to post “city-generated and approved messages” for Black, Latino, East African and Native American communities in an effort to combat any spread of misinformation regarding the trial.

  • Brewers’ Christian Yelich eager for fresh start after 2020 struggles

    Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has never believed the results of one season have any carryover effect into the next year.

  • Lady Gaga's Dogs Recovered Safely 2 Days After Armed Robbery

    Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were found Friday, Feb. 26 following a 48-hour search for the stolen canines. Keep scrolling for the latest update, plus more information on the dog walker's recovery.

  • Mourinho says pressure at Spurs 'like oxygen'

    Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said Friday that being under pressure was "like oxygen" for him as he seeks to turn around the club's terrible Premier League form.

  • 'Border closed' to irregular migration, Blinken says in Mexico meeting

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday urged Central Americans without travel papers not undertake risky journeys to the United States, as the Biden administration grapples with fast-rising irregular immigration across the southern border. Speaking at an online meeting with officials in El Paso and Mexico's Ciudad Juarez at the start of a "virtual visit" that included conversations with Mexican ministers, Blinken said the United States was strictly enforcing border laws. "The border is closed to irregular migration," Blinken said.

  • GOP representative's husband distances himself from militia group after Jan 6. photos surface

    The husband of Rep. Mary Miller, R-Illinois, has tried to distance himself from what the FBI says is a "radical militia group" with ties to last month's Capitol siege, after his pickup truck was seen on Capitol grounds that day with a large decal promoting the group. When news of the decal promoting the "Three Percenters" militia group surfaced this week, Miller's husband, Illinois state representative Chris Miller, told the Daily Beast he "didn't know anything about [the group] until fake news" started asking questions about the decal seen on his vehicle.

  • Bernie Sanders unveils his Plan B for a $15 minimum wage after Senate parliamentarian setback

    Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Thursday effectively killed a Democratic push to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour in President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, ruling that the measure doesn't pass muster under the budget reconciliation rules Democrats are using to pass the package with a simple majority in the Senate. Two Democrats, Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), have already said they would vote against including the $15 minimum wage provision in the relief package, dealing it a near-fatal blow in the 50-50 Senate. But many supporters of the wage hike were nonetheless irritated that an obscure, unelected Senate official was the one to ax the broadly popular measure. Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was among them, but he also had a Plan B. "In the coming days, I will be working with my colleagues in the Senate to move forward with an amendment to take tax deductions away from large, profitable corporations that don't pay workers at least $15 an hour and to provide small businesses with the incentives they need to raise wages," Sanders said in a statement. "That amendment must be included in the reconciliation bill." Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) echoed Sanders, saying he's "looking at a tax penalty for mega-corporations that refuse to pay a living wage." The House is scheduled to vote on the $1.9 trillion package, including the $15 minimum wage, on Friday, but the measure can be amended when it arrives in the Senate. If they reconfigure the minimum wage increase as a tax penalty, which is "likely to qualify under the reconciliation rules," Bloomberg News reports, "Democrats have less than three weeks to draft the changes, convince all 50 senators who caucus with the party to support the tax increases — and the specifics of the minimum-wage hike. ... Targeting only large, profitable companies could help assuage concerns from some moderate Democrats who are hesitant to support large-scale tax increases." More stories from theweek.comBiden in the quagmireBen Sasse on Matt Gaetz: 'That guy is not an adult'Records provide Louisiana State Police's 1st acknowledgement Black man who died in custody was mistreated

  • Right-wing extremists 'want to blow up the Capitol' and 'kill as many members as possible' during Biden's first address to Congress, police chief says

    The acting Capitol Police chief said enhanced security measures, like the fence and National Guard troops, would remain in place due to the threats.

  • Doctor accused of stealing COVID-19 vaccines speaks out

    In the ER, "human life always trumps any policy issues. No one ever questions that," said Hasan Gokal, who has a background is emergency medicine.

  • LA firefighters rely on ax, luck to free Woods from crash

    With short, sure strokes of a flathead ax, firefighter Cole Gomoll methodically chopped along the edge of the SUV’s broken windshield as golf icon Tiger Woods — tangled up in his seatbelt and covered in a sheet to avoid shards of glass — waited in shock inside the mangled wreck. When Gomoll had cut a long, continuous line to the end of the glass, he and another Los Angeles County firefighter peeled back the windshield. It would be hours before the news broke around the world but for Gomoll and the other nine members of Fire Station 106 in Rolling Hills Estates, California, Tuesday’s call — initially reported as a traffic collision with a person trapped — lasted just 12 minutes.

  • Experts notice pandemic's mental health toll on German youth

    Pollina Dinner returned to school in Berlin for the first time this week after two months of lockdown. The 9-year-old third-grader was thrilled to see her classmates and teachers again but frets about the coronavirus pandemic's effect on her life. Psychiatrists, psychologists and pediatricians in Germany have voiced growing alarm that school closings, social restrictions and other precautions are magnifying the fear, disruption and stress of the pandemic among Germany’s 13.7 million children and teenagers, raising the prospect of a future mental health crisis.

  • Google pledged to change the way it handles AI research following a series of public conflicts with staff

    The company is trialing new methods to help scientists assess problematic research.

  • Indian rupee, bonds weaken tracking U.S. treasuries; more falls likely

    The Indian rupee and bonds weakened on Friday as global markets were rocked overnight by a surge in U.S. treasury yields to their highest levels since the pandemic began. The Indian currency fell 1.1% on the week, having risen for the previous six weeks on the back of India's improved economic outlook and broad dollar weakness. Rahul Gupta, head of research-currency at Emkay Global Financial Services said the overall picture can be dire for the rupee while projecting the dollar/rupee pair to trade above 73.25 levels in the near-term, with the rupee likely to run into resistance if it strengthened to the 72.50 level.

  • Wannabe-astronauts beg billionaire for spare seat on first civilian space mission

    Budding American astronauts have been asked to make Dragon’s Den style pitches to a billionaire tech mogul in order to win a place on the first ever civilian space mission. Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of payments technology company Shift4 Payments is offering three seats on a SpaceX Crew Dragon rocket to people who show entrepreneurial flair, generosity and hope. The venture is supporting efforts to raise $200 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to fight childhood cancer, with half the sum already donated by Mr Isaacman. An accomplished jet pilot, he will be the commander on the mission, making it the first ever all-civilian trip to space. One seat has already been given to a hospital worker from St Jude’s and another will be given to someone who donates to the research hospital via an online portal. The third winner will be decided in a Dragon's Den-style contest run by Shift4 Payments in which users have to design their own website on the platform.

  • Nigeria kidnappings: Hunt for 300 girls as second abducted school group freed

    Some 317 girls remain missing in Zamfara state, but 42 people abducted in Niger state are freed.

  • Facebook Reaches $650 Million Settlement in Facial Recognition Lawsuit

    Facebook, following a San Francisco federal judge’s approval on Friday, will pay $650 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that claimed its facial recognition technology, used to tag photos, infringed on users’ privacy. The lawsuit alleged Facebook stored users “biometric data — namely digital scans of their faces — without prior notice or consent” — resulting in the company violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. Facebook users who submitted claims will get at least $345 from the company, per the settlement; as of mid-December, 1,571,608 claim forms had been filed. The settlement, according to U.S. District Judge James Donato, “attracted widespread support” from the class, with only three members overall objecting to the deal. “By any measure, the $650 million settlement in this biometric privacy class action is a landmark result,” Donato said. “It is one the largest settlements ever for a privacy violation.” Donato added the settlement is “a major win for consumers in the hotly contested area of digital privacy.” A Facebook rep, in a statement to TheWrap, said “We are pleased to have reached a settlement so we can move past this matter, which is in the best interest of our community and our shareholders.” Also Read: Facebook Apologizes for Removing Congresswoman's Video of Trans Pride Flag The settlement comes after traveling a “long and winding road,” the judge said, that began in 2015. Facebook initially agreed to pay $550 million last year, but another $100 million was added on at the judge’s insistence. The parties also agreed on changes Facebook will implement, which includes the following: “For all users who have not affirmatively opted in or consented to biometric scans, Facebook will set its ‘Face Recognition’ default user setting to ‘off,’ and it will delete all existing and stored face templates for class members unless Facebook obtains a class member’s express consent after a separate disclosure about how Facebook will use the face templates.” Facebook will also “delete the face templates of any class members who have had no activity on Facebook for three years,” according to the agreement. Read original story Facebook Reaches $650 Million Settlement in Facial Recognition Lawsuit At TheWrap