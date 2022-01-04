Trump Kids Get Subpoenaed
Two of Donald Trump’s children along with their father, have been subpoenaed in a civil probe by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
The New York Attorney General has subpoenaed Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. as part of the money probe into the Trump Organization. Trump’s children are not expected to comply with the subpoenas. Former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss.
COVID hospitalizations have quadrupled since early December, and intensive care admissions and ventilator use have each tripled in that time.
Twitter's suspension of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) personal account has breathed new life into the fraught debate about misinformation, inflammatory rhetoric and free speech.Greene, who has been involved in a steady stream of controversies ever since she began running for Congress, fell afoul of Twitter's "five strikes" policy against COVID-19-related misinformation at the weekend.The Georgia Republican's final offense was an...
There are more coronavirus cases per day than ever before. And with the holidays and New Year's festivities behind us—and kids going back to school today—cases could rise even more. But with confusion about who exactly is at risk, how can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on This Week with George Stephanopoulos yesterday with. a warning and advice. Read on for 6 life
DENVER (Reuters) -Two people were still missing and feared dead after a wildfire roared through two towns in Boulder County, Colorado, and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes, authorities said on Sunday. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said at a press briefing on Sunday that one person who had been reported as missing on Saturday was accounted for and was not harmed. Pelle said the two missing people, whom he did not identify, lived in homes that were consumed by the blaze.
#Twitter reacts to the #Philadelphia #Eagles bringing their own benches for Week 17 matchup at #WashingtonFootball #PHIvsWAS #FlyEaglesFly
Omicron has magnified the debate about individual liberty vs. the greater good. But we have an obligation to tell others who may be at risk.
Desi Arnaz was a trailblazing media innovator, but we only remember the philandering conga player.
Flurona, the COVID-19 and flu co-infection, was just detected in Israel. Here’s what you need to know, and how experts say it's possible to get both at once.
Travis Slaughter was fined after a string of OSHA inspections from 2013 to 2017. The bill hasn't been paid and judges are weighing jail to force him.
COVID cases are skyrocketing nationwide, to unprecedented levels—and whether or not this new Omicron strain is less severe, you don't want COVID. So how can you stay safe? And where is Omicron going to strike next? Former head of the FDA Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who sits on the board of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Dr. Gottlieb Sai
People recorded the incident instead of getting help or security. That video has been viewed more than eight million times on Twitter.
"You don't really believe that, do you?" Donie O’Sullivan asked one Trump supporter.
The California Democrat slammed Republicans for choosing "violence over voting."
Greg Pence watched the Jan. 6 insurrection unfold from an extraordinary perch. As chants of “Hang Mike Pence” echoed in the Capitol, the Republican congressman from Indiana and his better-known brother were whisked away from the Senate by the Secret Service shortly before a mob of Donald Trump supporters burst in, intent on stopping the vice president from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's win. “My brother was being asked to do what we don’t do in this country,” Greg Pence recounted at a Republican fundraising dinner in his district last July, one of the rare instances he has spoken publicly about the attack.
At a time when Democrats and Republicans can agree on little, they find themselves in rare consensus in Wisconsin: Seemingly everyone there wants Sen. Ron Johnson (R) to run for a third term.Democrats view him as vulnerable, pointing to provocative comments on the coronavirus, 2020 election, racial justice protests and more, and are eager to take another crack at him. Republicans see in Johnson a battle-tested incumbent who has twice proven his...
Michael Zarrilli/GettyWith their backs pressed against the wall by two simultaneous tax-dodging investigations in New York, the Trump dynasty is starting to hit back.On Monday afternoon, copies of subpoenas and details about the investigation were exposed in court documents filed by attorneys for former President Donald Trump and his adult kids—Don Jr. and Ivanka. The trio is trying to avoid being forced to testify under oath in a civil investigation, saying their statements will simply be used
"The attempted coup came much closer to succeeding than many would admit and was just a dress rehearsal for 2024," an essay in The Bulwark read.
Fight or fold on Build Back Better? Voters give the White House mixed advice in new USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll.
ALEX EDELMANThe Trump family was supposed to turn over records and testimony to the New York Attorney General related to the Trump family’s alleged tax dodging. Predictably, they didn’t. So now, investigators are turning up the heat on former President Donald Trump himself, Don Jr., and Ivanka.The three Trump family members are being added as “respondents” in an ongoing legal fight with New York Attorney General Leticia James, according to a document filed in New York state court Monday morning.