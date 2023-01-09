Trump, Kim Kardashian got me clemency. Second chances aren't soft on crime.

In 1996, I was convicted of a first-time, nonviolent drug offense and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole. I was devastated, and most people might believe the ordeal left me full of rage and resentment. Instead, my experience has left me filled with hope for a transformed criminal justice system that emphasizes compassion and rehabilitation so that more incarcerated men and women can return to their families and communities.

My journey from prison to freedom relied on the community of people inside the prison system who never let me give up hope and those outside who fought for me to have a second chance at life. They were vital to my survival and I pray I have made them proud, as they have inspired me to help others caught in the system to transform their lives by advancing evidence-based programs and reforms that will help incarcerated people reach their full potential – and improve public safety in the process.

Meet Alice Marie Johnson: Trump granted me clemency, giving me a second chance. Others deserve the same.

Kardashian's activism spotlights clemency case: Why are you angry that Kim Kardashian did what you couldn’t?

These goals are not mutually exclusive. Improving public safety does not require “tough on crime” policies with harsh sentences that crush the human spirit and make it nearly impossible for justice-impacted people to successfully reenter society. It also does not mean adopting “soft on crime” policies that do not hold people accountable for their crimes.

We need to come together, advocates on the left and the right, around bottom-up solutions that have a proven track record of helping people break the cycle of crime. Only then can we improve public safety in a way that will last.

The second prison: The expensive burden of parole, probation unjustly places people in a second prison

The First Step toward justice

That's why I fought for the passage of the bipartisan First Step Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump in 2018. This new law altered overly harsh minimum federal sentencing requirements for certain offenses, expanded recidivism reduction programming and allowed for early release in some cases.

Story continues

But legislative fixes on their own will not be enough. Equally important are community-based programs and interventions that prevent crime from happening in the first place and help people who are in the system to successfully reenter society.

I’ve seen the power of these programs firsthand, and there is plenty data to back them up. Yet, I believe they are too often overlooked as solutions to fixing our justice system.

President Donald Trump holds up his clemency for Alice Marie Johnson at the White House on Aug. 28, 2020.

Last fall, I did an interview with my dear friend Antong Lucky – a former gang leader turned community leader and criminal justice reform advocate. Commenting on rising crime in American cities, Antong recalled how he, like many poor, at-risk youth, struggled with his father's absence and not having a positive role model. This led him to view joining a gang as the best way to survive.

I think my friend's story points to the dire need for quality community crime interventions. Antong himself now acts with great success as a father figure and role model to help at-risk youth avoid gang life and achieve their potential through his program, Urban Specialists.

Does tough on crime work?: Tempted to push for tough-on-crime policies? You need to meet these 3 people.

Another program, Boston Uncornered, works with gang-involved youth in crime "hot spots," helping them obtain college degrees and put an end to the pattern of poverty and crime. These youth, known as "core influencers," use their newfound leadership skills to positively influence other young people in their communities. The program works – incidents of crime in neighborhoods with "Uncornered students” is three times lower than in those without.

Incarcerated people deserve a fighting chance

Cities experiencing rising crime rates might consider building up similar programs to reduce crime rather than relying on strategies that do not have solid data supporting them, such as “stop and frisk” or policing that focuses on aggressively cracking down on low-level crimes.

Education is crucial for helping justice-impacted people reach their potential, especially given that one of the most vicious characteristics of the criminal justice system is its cyclical nature. It's sadly very difficult to escape the system once engaged with it – the five-year rearrest rate for people released from prison is more than 70%.

More than an easy buzzword for crime: Republicans who say 'Chicago' when asked about gun violence ignore their own local tragedies

Unemployment is one of the major risk factors for recidivism and reincarceration, but our justice system generally does not prepare people for successful employment once they return to their communities. To help break this cycle and reduce crime, prisons should invest in rehabilitative and education programming, such as the National Sheriffs' Association IGNITE program, which provides education, job training and job certification to people in local jails.

As the IGNITE program's website notes, the "punitive nature of criminal justice system takes the focus off of rehabilitation but rehabilitation is what is needed to reduce repeat offenders."

More than 600,000 incarcerated people reenter society each year – about the population of Boston. As a society, we cannot afford to throw away this tremendous human potential, so it is imperative that formerly incarcerated people are given a fighting chance at becoming productive members of society.

I spent 10 Christmases behind bars. I wish joy and forgiveness for those still there.

Second chances aren't soft on crime

Life on the outside can be tough, and for many there are temptations to return to bad habits. In addition to educational programs and training, we need programs to help them manage substance use and mental health issues so they can be successful. These programs are nonnegotiable if we want to reduce and eventually end recidivism.

There are also other community-based programs that specifically help with the transition out of prison and into society. Café Momentum is a top-rated restaurant that supports young people who have gone through the system. It provides a paid, 12-month internship during which participants learn employment, social and life skills and work with case workers to help set goals. Arouet Foundation also offers pre- and post-release programs that prepare incarcerated women to reenter society and support them through the process. The program has also been extremely successful – less than 10% of participants are rearrested.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store.

Americans say that the prison system should be more rehabilitative, and that people who come out of the system deserve a second chance. Community and prison programs to help people prepare for successful reentry, or get their freedom legs as I like to say, support those goals.

They are also necessary to reduce crime – and they have the evidence to back them up.

Want prison reform?: Plea bargaining and mass incarceration go hand in hand. We need to end both.

Yet there remains a misconception that helping people within the justice system get a second chance is somehow soft on crime or not in the interest of public safety. Those in the tough-on-crime camp often ignore the link between rehabilitative and educational programs and reduced crime, instead focusing exclusively on harsher sentences and other punitive measures that lead to larger prison populations and wasted lives.

Alice Marie Johnson

To reduce crime, we must also help people break the cycle of crime and incarceration. It makes no sense to spend $80 billion a year to incarcerate almost 2 million people and then invest nothing to increase the odds they won’t end up back in prison. It would be like pumping all the water out of your flooded basement, then not doing anything to patch the hole in the foundation.

As we start a new year, leaders looking to improve public safety and restore dignity to the criminal justice system should prioritize these types of evidence-based solutions. It’s time to adopt a platform that is smarter, not irresponsibly softer nor vindictively tougher, on crime.

Alice Marie Johnson is founder and CEO of Taking Action for Good and author of "After Life: My Journey from Incarceration to Freedom."

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Want to improve public safety? Focus on criminal justice reform.