Trump knew about alleged tax dodges, executive suggests at trial

FILE PHOTO: Pre-election rally held in support of Republican candidates in Dayton
24
Karen Freifeld
·3 min read

By Karen Freifeld

(Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump was aware of allegedly illegal tax practices at his namesake real estate company, a senior executive indicated in testimony on Thursday during the Trump Organization's criminal trial on charges of tax fraud.

Jeffrey McConney, the company's controller, was asked by a prosecutor in Manhattan whether former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg told him he and Trump had discussed reducing Weisselberg's salary, which would be taxed, to offset rent payments that the Trump Organization made on the CFO's Manhattan apartment.

McConney at first said he did not remember, but after being shown his grand jury testimony on the matter said: "That's what Allen told me, yes." McConney was given immunity from prosecution in exchange for testifying, and remains employed by the Trump Organization.

The Trump Organization was charged by the Manhattan district attorney's office in 2021 with unlawfully awarding executive perks over 15 years without telling tax authorities and falsely reporting bonuses as non-employee compensation.

The company, which operates hotels, golf courses and other real estate around the world, could face $1.6 million in fines if convicted. Trump has not been charged, but has denied wrongdoing and said he was targeted because of politics.

The case is one of several legal matters Trump faces as weighs another presidential run in 2024.

Prosecutors consider McConney a reluctant witness, and had sought unsuccessfully that he be declared a hostile witness so they could question him more aggressively.

The trial had been on hold since Oct. 31 because McConney, who had been testifying, contracted COVID-19.

Weisselberg has pleaded guilty and is expected to testify for the prosecution. He is on paid leave from Trump's company.

In Thursday's testimony, McConney acknowledged putting Weisselberg's Long Island address on the CFO's tax forms for years, though he knew Weisselberg also had a Manhattan apartment and paid no New York City income tax between 2005 and 2012.

McConney, a tax preparer for 40 years, said he was "not a tax expert" when asked whether people with New York City apartments must pay city tax.

Asked whether he helped people evade tax, McConney said, "Evade is a very strong word. ... I tried to help them in any way I could."

McConney also said some executives were treated as independent contractors when bonuses were provided, enabling the company to avoid paying taxes and the employees to avoid having taxes withheld. He said the practice dated from the 1980s.

"We figured that was in lieu of a management fee," McConney said.

McConney said a former general counsel, Jason Greenblatt, received bonuses as non-employee compensation until 2011 when the company's accountant told McConney to stop. McConney also identified Trump's initials on a memo concerning the reduction of Trump Organization executive Matthew Calamari's salary by $72,000, reflecting rent for his apartment.

McConney said various practices that prosecutors consider questionable did not stop until around 2017, after Trump had become U.S. president. Asked by prosecutor Joshua Steinglass whether the timing was a coincidence, as McConney had testified last week, McConney said: "No one told me specifically this change was because Mr. Trump became President Trump."

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • Declassified 9/11 Commission interview reveals Bush stance on Saudis, Cheney reaction to downed United plane

    A newly declassified document detailing the 9/11 Commission's interview with President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney gives new insight from the former leaders.

  • Trump cannot delay watchdog for his company, court rules

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday lost a bid to delay the appointment of a watchdog at his real estate company, which is facing a civil fraud lawsuit by the New York state attorney general. The Appellate Division, a mid-level state appeals court, rejected Trump's request for a stay of Manhattan-based Justice Arthur Engoron's Nov. 3 order requiring an independent monitor for the Trump Organization. New York Attorney General Letitia James had filed a $250 million civil lawsuit in September against Trump; his adult children Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka; the New York-based Trump Organization and others for allegedly overvaluing assets and Trump's net worth through a decade of lies to banks and insurers.

  • Nevada passes sweeping version of Equal Rights Amendment

    Nevada voters have adopted what is widely considered the most comprehensive state version of the Equal Rights Amendment in the nation, a sweeping update that puts protections in the state Constitution for people who have historically been marginalized. Nevada’s ERA amends the state Constitution to ensure equal rights for all, “regardless of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin.” It is a more wide-ranging amendment than the federal ERA that Nevada adopted in 2017, which outlaws discrimination based on sex, though the push to ratify it in the U.S. Constitution remains gridlocked.

  • Kayleigh McEnany Predicts 'Abortion Will Go Away,' But Twitter Users Are Skeptical

    The former White House press secretary conceded that abortion “certainly did motivate the left” this election, but dubiously claimed it wouldn’t be a big issue in the future.

  • Exclusive-Russia needs time to pull back from Kherson, fighting to slow in winter -Kyiv

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's defence minister said on Thursday it would take Russia at least a week to withdraw its troops from the southern city of Kherson and that winter would slow down battlefield operations, giving both sides a chance to regroup. In an interview in Kyiv, Oleksii Reznikov said Russia had 40,000 troops in Kherson region and that it still had forces in the city, around the city and on the west bank of the vast Dnipro River despite announcing their retreat.

  • Judge tosses impeachment witness's suit against Trump's son

    A judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit that accused Donald Trump's oldest son and other Trump allies of an intimidation and defamation campaign targeting a retired Army lieutenant colonel who served as a key witness in the former president's first impeachment case. Alexander Vindman testified during 2019 impeachment proceedings about a phone call in which Trump pressed his Ukraine counterpart to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Trump was impeached by the House but acquitted by the Senate in February 2020.

  • Rand Paul promises to 'subpoena every last document of Dr. Fauci' in victory speech

    Republican Sen. Rand Paul won re-election on Tuesday and promised supporters to subpoena "every last document of Dr. Fauci's."

  • Florida Republicans Still Have to Answer for Their "Racially Discriminatory" Map

    Florida Republicans may have trounced Democrats in the midterms, but a federal court says they still have to answer for their congressional redistricting plan, which opponents have called “racially discriminatory.”

  • Judge orders Newt Gingrich to testify before Georgia grand jury in 2020 election probe

    A judge has ordered former House Speaker Newt Gingrich to testify before a Georgia grand jury that is investigating the alleged attempt by then-President Donald Trump and his allies to illegally interfere in the November 2020 presidential election.

  • Trump rants on social media about how he is 'not at all angry' about the midterms, saying he actually 'did a great job'

    The former president quoted himself, reminding his Truth Social followers that he is a "Stable Genius," after reports that he was furious about the elections.

  • Pelosi says a 'massive disinformation campaign' funded by 'people who are still fighting the Civil War' is keeping Biden from getting credit for his accomplishments

    Pelosi's remarks came on an election night where Democrats are widely expected to lose their House majority.

  • Russia suddenly announces its readiness for negotiations "taking into account current state of affairs"

    Maria Zakharova, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, has said that Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine "taking into account the current state of affairs". Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti (RIA News) Quote: "We are still open to negotiations.

  • American woman freed in Saudi Arabia, travel ban remains

    Saudi Arabia has released an American woman it took into custody early this week after she tweeted and otherwise spoke out about her efforts to leave the country with her young Saudi-American daughter, according to a U.S. official and a U.S.-based advocacy group Thursday. Carly Morris was released early Wednesday, after being summoned and taken into custody by Saudi authorities in the north-central city of Buraidah on Monday, according to the Freedom Initiative. The Washington-based group advocates for prisoners it deems wrongfully detained in the Middle East.

  • Montana voters reject 'born alive' abortion referendum

    Montana voters have rejected a legislative referendum that raised the prospect of criminal charges for health care providers unless they take “all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life” of an infant born alive, including after an attempted abortion. Health care professionals and other opponents argued the proposal could rob parents of precious time with infants born with incurable medical issues if doctors are forced to attempt treatment. “Today’s win sends a clear message to state leadership: Montanans demand our right to make private health care decisions for ourselves and our families with the help of our trusted medical teams — and without interference from politicians,” Hillary-Anne Crosby, a spokesperson for an organization called Compassion for Montana Families that opposed the measure, said in a statement Thursday.

  • John Fetterman's Victory Party Had A Not-So-Subtle Troll Of Dr. Oz's Biggest Blunder

    The victorious Democrat couldn't resist one last reference to this infamous campaign moment.

  • Donald Trump tells donors to help Republicans win the US Senate — by giving his own political committees money

    Instead of soliciting donations to benefit Republican candidates, all of the money Trump raises will go to political action committees benefitting Trump.

  • Russia coming under heavy pressure in Ukraine, says NATO chief

    ROME (Reuters) -NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday Russia was coming under heavy pressure in Ukraine after Moscow ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the southern city of Kherson. Speaking after meeting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Stoltenberg said NATO would be watching in the coming days to see if the Russians did indeed pull back from the west bank of the Dnipro River. "What is clear is that Russia is coming under heavy pressure and if they leave Kherson it would be another victory for Ukraine," Stoltenberg told reporters after talks with new prime minister Meloni.

  • Only library in Michigan town to close after voters defund it for refusing to ban LGBTQ books

    The Patmos Library was defunded by residents because its staff refused to remove its LGBTQ+ collection.

  • 'Disgusting': GOP Rep. Andy Biggs Taunts Nancy Pelosi With 'Hammer' Joke Days After Assault

    Twitter users called out the Arizona Republican over the comment alluding to the brutal assault on the House speaker's husband.

  • Why AP called the Wisconsin Senate race for Ron Johnson

    Sen. Ron Johnson's lead over Democrat Mandela Barnes was large enough after all the votes from Democratic strongholds in Wisconsin had been counted that Barnes couldn't close the gap. The AP determined that there were no more votes left to count in Democrat-leaning counties like Milwaukee and Dane and that Barnes couldn't catch up with the votes left to be tallied elsewhere. Barnes and Johnson got personal in the closing days of the race.