Trump knocks ’60 Minutes’ after Biden interview: ‘Each question contained the answer’

Former President Trump tore into CBS’s “ 60 Minutes ” after the program’s interview with President Biden, which aired late Sunday and focused largely on the growing conflict in the Middle East.

In a post on his Truth Social website, Trump said the long-running Sunday evening news and feature story program “should be ashamed of themselves,” for leading Biden “along like a lost child.”

“Each question contained the answer, and was so weakly and apologetically asked that it was a JOKE which should be considered a campaign contribution to the Democrat Party,” Trump wrote.

“Why should CBS get free public airwaves for this highly partisan ‘show,'” he added. “They are protecting Biden even though he is the most corrupt and incompetent President in the history of the United States.”

Trump has grown increasingly critical of media outlets that he perceives to be boosting his political rivals or covering his various legal and political controversies unfairly.

The former president for months has railed against Fox News over its coverage of the rest of the 2024 GOP primary field. He also recently suggested Comcast be investigated over the content broadcast on NBC News and MSNBC.

During the wide-ranging interview with “60 Minutes,” Biden told journalist Scott Pelley that it would be a “big mistake” if Israel were to occupy Gaza as it fights the militant group Hamas following an attack the group launched last week.

Pelley also pressed Biden on if he believes the elimination of Hamas, which the White House has labeled a terrorist organization, should be a priority.

“Yes, I do. But there needs to be a Palestinian authority. There needs to be a path to a Palestinian state,” Biden responded.

Trump has sat for interviews with “60 Minutes” on a number of occasions during his decades in the public spotlight, cutting an interview short with journalist Lesley Stahl in 2020 and calling their conversation “fake” and “biased.”

