Trump knocks prosecutor, ‘Radical Left Lunatics’ in Thanksgiving message

Former President Trump wished his supporters a happy Thanksgiving in a Truth Social post early Thursday while slamming New York’s attorney general, the judge overseeing his civil fraud case, President Biden and the “Radical Left Lunatics.”

“Happy Thanksgiving to ALL, including the Racist & Incompetent Attorney General of New York State, Letitia ‘Peekaboo’ James, who has let Murder & Violence Crime FLOURISH, & Businesses FLEE; the Radical Left Trump Hating Judge, a ‘Psycho,’ Arthur Engoron, who Criminally Defrauded the State of New York, & ME, by purposely Valuing my Assets at a ‘tiny’ Fraction of what they are really worth in order to convict me of Fraud before even a Trial, or seeing any PROOF, & used his Politically Biased & Corrupt Campaign Finance Violator, Chief Clerk Alison Greenfield, to sit by his side on the ‘Bench’ & tell him what to do,” Trump said on his social media site.

Trump also targeted Biden, accusing him of weaponizing the “Department of Injustice” against his predecessor in the Oval Office, as well as “all of the other Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Fascists, Marxists, Democrats, & RINOS, who are seriously looking to DESTROY OUR COUNTRY.”

“Have no fear, however, we will WIN the Presidential Election of 2024, & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump concluded.

James, a Democrat, brought forth the civil fraud case against Trump, his adult sons and his business, alleging the value of assets was intentionally inflated and deflated to pay less in taxes and receive better insurance coverage. Trump has consistently stated James is incompetent and a racist and that the trial should not be happening.

Engoron, who is overseeing the trial, has already ruled Trump is liable for fraud in the case.

And Greenfield has become a recent target for the former president after Trump accused her of violating court rules by donating to Democratic causes.

Trump has made disparaging posts about each of the three officials in his case, so much so that Engoron imposed a gag order barring participants in the case from smearing court staff.

The gag order was temporarily lifted last week after Trump’s legal team claimed it “cast serious doubt” on Engoron’s ability to be impartial in the case. An appeals judge expressed concern that the gag order restricted Trump’s free speech, meaning he can now comment freely on Engoron’s staff amid the appeals process.

The former president’s legal team requested a mistrial in the case earlier this month, but the motion was denied.

