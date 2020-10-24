Trump-Kushner might sue The Lincoln Project for ‘defamatory’ ads

The Trump-Kushner family has not publicly responded to ads

The First Daughter, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, said they may sue an anti-Donald Trump Republican coalition.

The Lincoln Project is in hot water with the Trump-Kusher family after the group’s anti-Trump billboards in Times Square.

The Trump-Kusher family sent a letter to the Lincoln Project, with their Attorney, Marc Kasowitz, warning that the ads are “false, malicious and defamatory” — as well as “outrageous and shameful libel.”

The advertisements show a smiling Ivanka next to the number of American deaths due to COVID-19, subtly implying that the Trump-Kushner is not concerned what is happening in the U.S., Huffington Post reported.

The ads also attributed an anonymous quote from Kushner in a September Vanity Fair article. Kushner was critical of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for not doing enough to work with the White House to secure protective gear against the coronavirus, saying, “His people are going to suffer and that’s their problem.”

Jared and Ivanka’s lawyers are threatening to sue @ProjectLincoln for putting up these billboards up in Times Square so please don’t hit that retweet button pic.twitter.com/xm7nHtaOxQ — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 24, 2020

Portions of the letter written by Kasowitz stated the following: “Ms. Trump smiling and gesturing toward a death count of Americans” and “attribute to Mr. Kushner the statement” that New York residents will “suffer and that’s their problem.”

The Trump-Kushner family has not publicly responded to ads, but the Lincoln Project said the letter was “nuts,” further saying that “their empty threats will not be taken any more seriously than we take Ivanka and Jared. It is unsurprising that an administration that has never had any regard or understanding of our Constitution would try to trample on our First Amendment rights, but we fully intend on making this civics lesson as painful as possible.”

As theGrio previously reported, cases of COVID-19 in New York City area is on the rise, but the Lincoln Project is adamant that a Billboard in Times Square, “ the crossroads of the world,” is the perfect location to remind voters and the American people of the Trump adminstration’s “lack of empathy.”

