Trump Labels Liz Cheney ‘Warmongering Fool’ amid Ongoing Spat

Zachary Evans
·1 min read
Former president Trump lashed out at Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) on Tuesday after Cheney said she wouldn’t rule out running for president.

“Liz Cheney is polling sooo low in Wyoming, and has sooo little support, even from the Wyoming Republican Party, that she is looking for a way out of her Congressional race. Based on all polling, there is no way she can win,” Trump said in a statement released by his super PAC.

Trump added, “This warmongering fool wants to stay in the Middle East and Afghanistan for another 19 years, but doesn’t consider the big picture—Russia and China!”

Cheney is the House Republican Conference Chairwoman, making her the third-highest ranking member of the House GOP caucus. Cheney was one of ten Republican representatives to vote to impeach Trump for “incitement to insurrection” following the riot of Trump supporters at the Capitol on January 6.

The Wyoming congresswoman did not rule out running for president when asked about the matter by the New York Post on Monday.

“I’m not going to rule anything in or out,” Cheney said. Cheney added that lawmakers who objected to the certification of the Electoral College results took a position that would be “disqualifying” in a presidential race.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) supported Cheney after some GOP lawmakers called for her resignation from caucus leadership. However, McCarthy implicitly criticized Cheney’s vocal opposition to Trump at a press conference on Tuesday.

“If you’re sitting here at a retreat that’s focused on policy, focused on the future of making America next-century, and you’re talking about something else, you’re not being productive,” McCarthy said, referring to the House GOP policy retreat in California.

