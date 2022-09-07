Trump lashes out at would-be 2024 rivals DeSantis and Youngkin as some GOP allies distance themselves from his latest scandal

Former US President Donald Trump looks on as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during the Florida Homecoming rally at the BB&T Center in 2019. Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Trump took swipes on social media at potential 2024 rivals Govs. DeSantis and Youngkin.

It's been speculated that the Florida and Virginia governors could seek the GOP nomination in 2024.

Though he has not said he's running for re-election, Trump once again teased he may make another White House run.

Former President Donald Trump took swipes at potential 2024 presidential election rivals Govs. Ron DeSantis and Glen Youngkin this week — a move to fend off potential challengers as Trump again teased that he may run for re-election.

Trump's Save America political action committee send a notice on Wednesday that shared the headline and link for an Insider story about a new 2024 poll.

That August 10 poll showed that Trump gained a 10-point boost over Florida's DeSantis among Republican primary voters, even in the wake of the FBI's search of the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate just two days prior.

In a Tuesday post on his Truth Social platform, Trump shared a screenshot of an August 16 poll from Polling USA that showed him with a 34-point lead over Virginia's Youngkin.

"Helped him get elected—Big time," Trump bragged. "Press refused to acknowledge, but that's OK—the people know!"

As the pivotal 2022 midterms inch closer, some have speculated that both DeSantis and Youngkin could challenge Trump for the GOP nomination in 2024.

Though Trump has yet to officially say whether he is running for re-election in 2024, he shared a story on Tuesday from right-wing Breitbart News, which cited longtime ally Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan saying that Trump is the right candidate.

The latest scandals to grip Trump — like the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid and the ongoing January 6, 2021 investigation — have seemingly strengthened his support among his base in the Republican party.

But GOP operatives told Insider that challengers within Trump's party could try to peel away support by arguing Trump isn't electable in a general election or criticizing his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his support for the vaccine.

And some GOP lawmakers and allies have tried to distance themselves from Trump's latest legal troubles. Trump's former attorney general Bill Barr has defended the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago and recently slammed a federal judge's decision to side with Trump's legal team and appoint a special master to review documents in the case — a move that would delay the investigation.

