Trump lashes out at DNC taunts by repeating false claim about coronavirus testing

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at The Defense Contractor Complex on August 18, 2020 in Yuma, Arizona: Getty Images

Donald Trump lashed out during the Democratic National Convention after Bill Clinton placed responsibility for the United States' coronavirus cases on the "chaos in the Oval Office".

"Tell the Dems that we have more Cases because we do FAR more Testing than any other Country!" Mr Trump said in a tweet during the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

Tell the Dems that we have more Cases because we do FAR more Testing than any other Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

The tweet came right at the end of remarks from the two-term Democratic president, who said that while the virus was on a path to killing 200,000 Americans, Mr Trump was bragging what a great job he was doing.

Mr Trump ignored expert advice and shrugged when asked about a surge in deaths, Mr Clinton said in his speech.

"Covid hit us much harder than it had to. We have just 4 per cent of the world's population, but 25 per cent of the world's Covid cases," Mr Clinton said.

"At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command centre. Instead, it's a storm centre. There's only chaos. Just one thing never changes – his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame," he continued.

More than 6.2 million positive Covid-19 tests have been reported from more than 70 million conducted, a positive rate of nine per cent, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mr Trump has repeatedly claimed that the US only has the highest number of Covid-19 cases because of the number of tests it carries out, but has made misleading claims about the levels of US testing, saying it tests more than all other countries put together.

At a rally the president said he had told officials to slow down the rate of testing. Although aides said he was joking he later insisted he was not.