Trump lashes out after former adviser Roger Stone is convicted on all 7 counts

It's been quite a day in the world of President Trump.

During a break in the second public impeachment hearing Friday, Trump's former adviser, Roger Stone, was found guilty on all 7 counts against him, including lying to Congress. The Wall Street Journal notes Stone is now the sixth Trump associate convicted on charges stemming from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump lashed out after the conviction, tweeting angrily about the fact that "they" want to jail Stone "for many years to come" for lying and rattling off a long list of his political enemies whom he accuses of lying. Trump made no apparent distinction between lying to Congress, for which Stone was convicted, and lying in general. As Stone holds out hope for a presidential pardon, he might be feeling pretty good about these tweets.

So they now convict Roger Stone of lying and want to jail him for many years to come. Well, what about Crooked Hillary, Comey, Strzok, Page, McCabe, Brennan, Clapper, Shifty Schiff, Ohr & Nellie, Steele & all of the others, including even Mueller himself? Didn’t they lie?.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

....A double standard like never seen before in the history of our Country? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

This all came while Trump was accused of witness intimidation for attacking ousted Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch on Twitter while she testified before Congress. Coincidentally, one of the charges Stone was convicted of was witness tampering.

More stories from theweek.com

The coming death of just about every rock legend

The president has already confessed to his crimes

Why are 2020 Democrats so weird?

