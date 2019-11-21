Trump lashes out at Fox News for interviewing Democrat

Donald Trump has lashed out at Fox News for interviewing a Democratic politician.

The president singled out one of the channel’s female presenters during a furious Twitter rant, in which he proclaimed his innocence in the face of damaging testimony by his EU ambassador in Wednesday’s impeachment hearings.

Conservative-leaning Fox should stick to interviewing people on the right of the political spectrum, Mr Trump suggested, rather than “losers”.

He tweeted: “Why do @ShannonBream & @FoxNews waste airtime on Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, who recently left the Presidential Primaries having attained a grand number of ZERO in the polls. I don’t even know how that is possible. Fox should stay with the people that got them there, not losers!”

Mr Swalwell, a congressman from California who launched a failed bid for the Democratic presidential nomination earlier this year, appeared on Fox on Wednesday night to discuss impeachment proceedings.

He told Ms Bream that evidence from a new witness, Laura Cooper from the Department of Defence, showed Ukraine had asked about the status of its military aid on the day Mr Trump held his now-infamous phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky.

It is alleged that the president directed aides to pressure Mr Zelensky into opening a public investigation of Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, by withholding that military assistance.

After waking up on Thursday Mr Trump embarked on an irate rant that took in a number of his anti-impeachment talking points. “The calls (Transcripts) were PERFECT, there was NOTHING said that was wrong,” he claimed, while complaining he was the victim of a continuing “Witch Hunt” by New York prosecutors over his finances despite having vanquished Robert Mueller and his Russia probe.

The “FAKE & CORRUPT NEWS” media turned “a GREAT DAY yesterday with respect to the phony Impeachment Hoax” into reports of evidence that was actually damaging for the White House, the president suggested.

During the hearings, EU ambassador Gordon Sondland told members of Congress that “yes”, there was a quid pro quo deal intended between Washington and Kiev, something Mr Trump has long attempted to deny. Mr Sondland said he worked on Ukraine-related issues with Rudy Giuliani, Mr Trump’s personal lawyer, on “the president’s orders”.

Yet more evidence was due to emerge on Thursday through the testimony of Fiona Hill, the White House’s top Russia expert, and diplomat David Holmes.

Read more

Ohio abortion ban would force doctors to try impossible procedure