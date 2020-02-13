Trump lashes out at John Kelly after unprecedented comments against president

Donald Trump and John Kelly, the retired Marine general whom he fired as White House chief of staff, have finally gone to war.

"When I terminated John Kelly, which I couldn't do fast enough, he knew full well that he was way over his head. Being Chief of Staff just wasn't for him. He came in with a bang, went out with a whimper, but like so many X's, he misses the action & just can't keep his mouth shut," he wrote, making clear he demands and expects silence from aides whom he sometimes presses to sign non-disclosure agreements.

The president's tweet came after Mr Kelly on Wednesday night offered his most blunt and candid comments since being ousted about his former boss. Mr Kelly described Mr Trump as naive about North Korea and tried to distance himself from the president's hardline immigration policies.

Mr Kelly used an appearance at a New Jersey college to call the president's request that Ukraine's leader "do us a favour though" by investigating top Democrats after discussing an American military aid package "an illegal order" to the US national security apparatus.

More follows…