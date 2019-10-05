Trump lashes out over Ukraine scandal as impeachment probe reaches White House

Donald Trump began his weekend in Washington by launching a tirade against Democrats, Republicans, the Ukraine whistleblower complaint and media organisations, as the impeachment probe that could unseat him dragged in his closest allies.

It has been a tumultuous week for the president with Congress stepping up its investigation by subpoenaing documents from a number of executive-branch officials, including secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Mike Pence, the vice president. It has also requested files from the White House itself.

And while he has said he will formally object to the impeachment inquiry, Mr Trump acknowledged yesterday that the House of Representatives could easily vote for his removal before the issue is passed on to the senate.

Now, with his allies legally obliged to hand over documents and high-profile Republicans beginning to waver in their support, the president has lashed out wildly at his perceived enemies – starting with the press.

“The Media is ‘Fixed’ and Corrupt” the president tweeted on Saturday. “It bears no relationship to the truth. The New York Times and Washington Post are pure fiction. Totally dishonest reporting!”

The president’s comments were his first after The New York Times reported that a second intelligence official concerned by his dealings with Ukraine was considering lodging a complaint to run alongside the existing whistleblower statement, according to two sources briefed on the matter.

Meanwhile The Washington Post reported that text messages exchanged by Trump administration officials and Ukraine, made public yesterday, “read like a government-sanctioned shakedown” and that aides had been worried about the president’s calls with foreign leaders “for some time”.

Members of Congress have made Mr Trump’s request last summer that Ukraine should investigate Joe Biden the centrepiece of their impeachment probe.

It follows the whistleblower’s complaint which said that Mr Trump had sought to use military assistance for Ukraine as leverage to push the country’s new president Volodymyr Zelensky towards investigating the 2020 Democratic hopeful.

He made a related request of China, specifying Mr Biden and his son, Hunter, on Thursday.

The president went on to target Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff, arguing the so-called transcript of the call between himself and Mr Zelensky absolved him of any wrongdoing. What the White House released was in fact a memorandum of the conversation, not a transcript.

He added: “The so-called Whistleblower’s account of my perfect phone call is ‘way off,’ not even close. Schiff and Pelosi never thought I would release the transcript of the call. Got them by surprise, they got caught. This is a fraud against the American people!”

Later, Mr Trump quoted a Fox News contributor and said that ””Schiff is a FRAUD!””

Joseph Maguire, the acting Director of National Intelligence, has said the whistleblower’s account of the call was “in alignment” with the White House memo.

The president went on to lambast Mitt Romney, who had criticised his handling of Ukraine and China. Mr Romney, a former presidential candidate, said: “When the only American citizen President Trump singles out for China’s investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the Democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated.”