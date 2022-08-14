Trump lashes out on social media after FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump has taken to social media to criticize the FBI search on his Mar-a-Lago estate.
FBI agents seized classified records from former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago during the agency's unprecedented raid.
Former President Donald Trump wrote a series of posts on social media that scrutinized the FBI, describing it as a "corrupt" and claiming it is intentionally targeting him.
Hogan says DOJ will need to prove importance of Trump search but calls out GOP response
The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have issued a joint intelligence bulletin warning of a spike in threats to federal law enforcement officials
"Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan reviews what we know so far of the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, and the resulting political fallout.
FBI agents seized classified records from former President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago during the agency's unprecedented raid on Monday, including some marked as top secret, according to a warrant and property receipt unsealed Friday. Former President Trump is disputing the classification, saying the records have been declassified.
The network aired a doctored photo showing Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhardt on a plane with convicted sex trafficker Ghislane Maxwell.
Rep. Jim Himes said that while the president is a declassifying authority, there is a "really elaborate documented process for declassification."
The joint bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI cautions officials to be aware of the increasing number of threats to federal law enforcement following the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.
During an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) dodges a question about supporting former President Trump in a potential 2024 presidential bid. Former President Trump said on the 2016 campaign trail that Hillary Clinton should be "disqualified" from the race due to her email scandal.
His fans love Trump because they say he exposes corrupt politicians from both sides of the aisle. | Opinion