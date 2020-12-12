Trump lashes out at Supreme Court, Barr as efforts to overturn election fizzle

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Attorney General William Barr attend the 38th Annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service on Capitol Hill in Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Attorney General William Barr attend the 38th Annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service on Capitol Hill in Washington
By Jeff Mason

By Jeff Mason

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump lambasted the Supreme Court on Saturday for declining to take a case he hoped would overturn President-elect Joe Biden's election victory and called Attorney General William Barr a "disappointment."

On Friday evening the nation's high court rejected a long-shot lawsuit by Texas seeking to throw out voting results from four states.

The decision comes ahead of a meeting by the U.S. Electoral College on Monday to make Democrat Biden's victory official.

Trump, a Republican, has refused to concede despite losing to Biden, who took 306 votes to Trump's 232 in the state-by-state Electoral College, which allots votes to all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on population.

"This is a great and disgraceful miscarriage of justice. The people of the United States were cheated, and our Country disgraced. Never even given our day in Court!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning.

"The Supreme Court had ZERO interest in the merits of the greatest voter fraud ever perpetrated on the United States of America."

The court said Texas did not have legal standing to bring the case, abruptly ending what Trump had touted in recent days as his best hope for overturning the election. The three justices nominated by Trump - Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh - signed on to the court's order without comment.

In a series of apparently frustrated tweets, the president also lashed out at his attorney general after the Wall Street Journal reported that Barr knew earlier this year about an investigation into Biden's son Hunter's taxes.

In a statement released by the president-elect's transition team, Hunter Biden said on Wednesday that the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware was investigating his tax affairs, which he said he had handled "legally and appropriately."

Trump retweeted a comment from radio host Todd Starnes saying Barr should be fired. "A big disappointment!" Trump said in his tweet.

Barr's fate in the waning days of the Trump administration has been in question since he said last week that a Justice Department investigation had found no sign of major fraud in the November election, contradicting Trump's false claims.

The president has continued to press his allegations of widespread fraud without evidence despite dozens of failures in courts. Though he has said he will leave the White House on Jan. 20 if the Electoral College affirms Biden's win, he is likely to continue to decry the election as rigged and seek to undermine the legitimacy of Biden's presidency.

Conservative groups supporting Trump rallied in Washington and elsewhere around the nation on Saturday to press the issue.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Additional reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Latest Stories

  • Trump's desperate gambit to stay in office alarms Europeans, who know about coups

    Europeans were bewildered at first by the chaos unleashed by Trump’s desperate efforts to stay in power. But they are paying attention now.

  • DoorDash driver fired after confronting customer for allegedly lying about receiving delivery

    A DoorDash driver has lost her job after a video of her confronting a customer went viral on Reddit. The driver accused the customer of lying about not receiving their delivery. According to the Daily Dot, the incident took place at a CVS Pharmacy in Garner, North Carolina.

  • Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship

    Talk about a demotion.Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) played a big advocacy role in President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 bid, no doubt helping him lock up the typically red state of Georgia. Bottoms was expected to be offered a White House role in return, perhaps as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development or the head of the Small Business Administration, or even Biden's vice president.After the naming of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as Biden's running mate over the summer, and after Biden slotted Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) into the HUD spot, Bottoms' choices seemed to be slimming. But as sources tell The New Yorker's Charles Bethea, Bottoms was offered a role as the U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, which she declined.> Mayor Bottoms' Press Secretary did not immediately offer comment when reached this morning. gapol (2/2)> > — Charles Bethea (@charlesbethea) December 11, 2020An ambassadorship to the Bahamas is typically given to apolitical Foreign Service professionals or, in some cases, top political donors. In either case, it's generally not considered a spot for a rising star in the Democratic party.More stories from theweek.com The Constitution has an answer for seditious members of Congress 5 scathing cartoons about Congress' stimulus gridlock Barr reportedly unlikely to name special counsel to investigate voter fraud, Hunter Biden

  • Bloomberg News Chinese staff member detained in Beijing

    Chinese authorities have detained a Chinese national working for the Bloomberg News bureau in Beijing on suspicion of endangering national security, the news agency and China's foreign ministry said on Friday. According to a Bloomberg report, Haze Fan was seen being escorted from her apartment building by plain-clothes security officials on Monday, shortly after she had been in contact with one of her editors.

  • Trump promised COVID-19 drug free for all Americans. His friends got it first.

    While supplies of an experimental drug cocktail given emergency use authorization to treat the coronavirus remain in short supply in the United States, three associates of President Trump apparently jumped to the front of the line to receive it.

  • US schedules first federal execution of woman since 1953

    Lisa Montgomery is due to become the first woman to face federal execution in the US in 67 years.

  • Republican congressman rips Texas GOP for suggesting secession and says 'my guy Abraham Lincoln and the Union soldiers already told you no'

    Kinzinger said the Texas GOP chairman should be fired for suggesting some states should "form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution."

  • More Inside AD100 Designer Pierre Yovanovitch’s History-Rich Parisian Apartment

    In the hands of Pierre Yovanovitch, the Paris apartment that iconic designer Jean-Michel Frank once called home gets a spectacular new lease on lifeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Prominent GOP donor urges Republican senators to confirm Biden's DHS pick

    President-elect Joe Biden's transition team doesn't seem too worried about homeland security nominee Alejandro Mayorkas' chances of getting confirmed by the Senate, noting that the choice has received an "overwhelmingly positive reaction," but there does appear to be some skepticism among Republican lawmakers, The Associated Press reports.Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), for instance, told AP that Mayorkas' "brand of leadership isn't good for agency culture or the security of our nation." He was specifically referring to the findings of a 2015 report from the Office of Inspector General which concluded Mayorkas "created an appearance of favoritism and special access at Citizenship and Immigration Services when he was director from 2009 to 2013," per AP.Still, even if there are holdouts, Biden will likely only need a handful of Republican senators to back Mayorkas, and prominent GOP donor John Rowe told AP he plans to push the party to confirm. "This is an easy vote," Rowe, the former CEO of Exelon Corporation, said. "Some of the other immigration votes are not that easy for Republicans who have to go home to primaries. No one is going to lose their seat because they vote to confirm Mayorkas." Read more at The Associated Press.More stories from theweek.com The Constitution has an answer for seditious members of Congress 5 scathing cartoons about Congress' stimulus gridlock Barr reportedly unlikely to name special counsel to investigate voter fraud, Hunter Biden

  • ICC prosecutor ready to open investigation into Ukraine

    The International Criminal Court's prosecutor said Friday that a preliminary probe has found “a reasonable basis at this time to believe” that crimes against humanity and war crimes have been committed in Ukraine which merit a full-scale investigation. Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said the suspected crimes and the failure of courts in Ukraine and Russia to successfully prosecute them mean that the next step for ICC prosecutors will be to request authorization from judges to open a formal investigation.

  • Canada border official says information shared inappropriately with FBI in Huawei CFO case

    VANCOUVER (Reuters) -A Canadian border official who oversaw staff at Vancouver's airport when Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested two years ago testified on Friday she thought information sharing between her agency and the federal police was inappropriate. Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Chief Nicole Goodman told the court Meng's travel history should not have been shared with the FBI. Goodman testified in British Columbia Supreme Court as part of Meng's U.S. extradition case.

  • Proud Boy Leader Says He Was Invited to White House. White House Says It Was Actually a Public Xmas Tour.

    Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio said on Saturday that he had been invited to the White House, ostensibly while he was in Washington, D.C. to attend a series of rallies protesting the results of the 2020 election.His posts, which were made on the Trumpian social media site Parler, set off alarm bells over the possibility that a top figure with a far-right, neo-fascist movement had been granted an audience with top government officials.> Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio appears to have been invited to the White House. Pic from his Parler account this morning. pic.twitter.com/aQ0u4RgoFz> > — Will Sommer (@willsommer) December 12, 2020But the White House says that he was not, in fact, invited at all and was merely on a public Christmas tour of the complex.“He was on a public WH Christmas tour,” Judd Deere, a White House spokesman, told The Daily Beast. “He did not have a meeting with the President nor did the WH invite him.”Tarrio’s Parler post, accompanied by a picture of the north side of the White House, had the caption, “Last minute invite to an undisclosed location…” He then posted another photo from the south side balcony—both of which could conceivably have been taken on a public tour.There was no indication from his posts that he stepped foot inside the White House or had an audience with any official.The Proud Boys are a male-only organization that has a penchant for trying to stir up political violence, including at rallies like the one being hosted Saturday. Trump has infamously declined to denounce them in the past, telling members to simply “stand back and stand by” during his first debate with Joe Biden.The president hinted earlier in the day that he would be visiting the rallygoers on Saturday. In November, he drove through a similar rally on his way to go golfing.Tarrio didn’t respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.With additional reporting by Will SommerRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ted Cruz says Senate will likely blockade Biden's nominations based on debunked election fraud allegations

    Some Republican senators are using their unfounded election fraud claims as an excuse to muddy President-elect Joe Biden's transition.Biden has spent the past few weeks since the election filling out his Cabinet, hoping quick confirmations will help him get a quick start on reversing President Trump's policies. But "as long as there's litigation ongoing, and the election result is disputed, I do not think you will see the Senate act to confirm any nominee," Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told Axios.The Senate typically starts hearing from an incoming president's Cabinet nominees before Inauguration Day, allowing them to more quickly be confirmed and start work as soon as a new president is sworn in and can formally nominate them. That's especially essential during a pandemic — something retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) noted to Axios on Friday.But much of the Republican Senate and House have yet to acknowledge Biden's win. More than 100 of those congressmembers joined Texas' lawsuit Thursday aimed at overturning the election results in four states that went for Biden. The lawsuit alleges Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin improperly changed voting rules in the 2020 election, but is unlikely to succeed in the Supreme Court, not least because several states included on the suit made similar changes by the same means.Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) meanwhile wants a chance to challenge Biden's nominees on their credentials, particularly his controversial Defense Secretary pick retired Gen. Lloyd Austin.More stories from theweek.com The Constitution has an answer for seditious members of Congress 5 scathing cartoons about Congress' stimulus gridlock Barr reportedly unlikely to name special counsel to investigate voter fraud, Hunter Biden

  • Taiwan president launches new domestically made patrol ships

    Taiwan's president launched a new fleet of domestically made Coast Guard patrol vessels Friday, in a boost to the island's plans to strengthen its defense capabilities as tensions rise with China. The new Anping (CG-601) vessel is the first of 12 locally designed and built 600-ton class catamaran patrol vessels that can also be used in a military capacity. The ships “are superior in speed and function compared to previous ships of the same tonnage, demonstrating the technical strength of Taiwan’s shipbuilding industry,” President Tsai Ing-wen said at the launch ceremony in the southern city of Kaohsiung.

  • Freed Uighur family reunited in Australia after three-year separation

    Australia lobbied for the release of the Uighur woman and her Australian child for three years.

  • FBI agents seek records in probe of Texas attorney general Ken Paxton

    As part of ongoing investigation, federal agents issued at least one subpoena on Texas Attorney General's office.

  • Sexual misconduct shakes FBI's senior ranks with little to no discipline

    An Associated Press investigation has identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought this week by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents.

  • Trump remains defiant after latest Supreme Court blow

    Donald Trump remained defiant despite the Supreme Court's refusal to consider a plea by Texas to overturn the result of the presidential election. The bid by Texas, which was backed by Mr Trump himself and 17 other states, was given short shrift by the justices. It was the latest and most serious blow to his attempt to block Joe Biden becoming president next month.

  • Northam seeks $25M for 'historic justice' initiatives

    Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday announced a proposal to spend $25 million to transform historical sites in Virginia, including the Richmond spot where a soaring statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee became a recent focal point of protests against racism. Nearly $11 million of the money would be used to reconstruct Richmond's Monument Avenue, a historical boulevard that was lined with the Lee statue and other Confederate monuments for more than a century. Most of the statues were taken down in July after Mayor Levar Stoney ordered their removal amid weeks of protests following the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

  • WHO expects decisions on Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccines in weeks

    The World Health Organization expects to make decisions on whether to give emergency use approval to COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca in the coming weeks, its chief scientist said on Friday. Soumya Swaminathan said the global health body could decide on Pfizer's vaccine candidate in the next "couple of weeks", and later said it could also review Moderna's and AstraZeneca's candidates in a few weeks.