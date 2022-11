Associated Press

A fired Vermont sheriff's deputy who was charged with assault for kicking a shackled prisoner has won the election for sheriff of the county in which he served. John Grismore, 49, of Fairfax, won Tuesday's race to become Franklin County sheriff, surpassing the two write-in candidates, according to the Vermont secretary of state’s office. Grismore was the only candidate on the ballot after winning both the Republican and Democratic nominations in the Aug. 9 primary.