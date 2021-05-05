Trump launches so-called rival social platform to Twitter, Facebook

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biba Adams
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The blog site From the Desk of Donald J. Trump looks like content that he simply would have shared on Twitter.

Twice-impeached former President Donald Trump launched a new “social media platform” that’s actually just a blog site that may circumvent his ban from Twitter and Facebook.

From the Desk of Donald J. Trump looks a lot like content that Trump would have simply shared on his Twitter feed.

Twice-impeached former President Donald Trump launched From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, a new “social media platform” that’s actually simply a blog site that may circumvent his ban from Facebook and Twitter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Twice-impeached former President Donald Trump launched From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, a new “social media platform” that’s actually simply a blog site that may circumvent his ban from Facebook and Twitter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

One recent post reads: “Heartwarming to read new polls on big-shot warmonger Liz Cheney of the great State of Wyoming. She is so low that her only chance would be if vast numbers of people run against her which, hopefully, won’t happen. They never liked her much, but I say she’ll never run in a Wyoming election again!”

A Twitter official told POLITICO that sharing content from the site basically “is permitted as long as the material does not otherwise violate the Twitter Rules.”

The spokesperson said posts from Trump’s site will break Twitter’s ban-evasion rules if users try to imitate Trump’s presence and the “sole intent is to replace a suspended account.”

Read More: Rep. Bobby Rush introduces bill forcing FBI to release Fred Hampton files

Trump does appear to be trying to use his blog site like his former feed, with four posts on one day, each of which attacked his political rivals and fed his false election claims.

One post reads: “The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!”

In a video on the site, he declares it as a “Beacon of Freedom” and a “place to speak freely and safely,” yet, no one else can interact with the site so far other than Trump.

Read More: Tenn. congressman defends Three-fifths Compromise

Jason Miller, a longtime adviser to Trump, tweeted: “President Trump’s website is a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office, but this is not a new social media platform. We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future.”

Facebook did not allow Trump to return to their gigantic platform after being banned for spreading misinformation. The decision from the company’s oversight board came early today.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Trump launches so-called rival social platform to Twitter, Facebook appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump launches message board ahead of Facebook ban

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump launched a space to post online just a day before Facebook's board will review whether or not to make his ban on that platform permanent.On Tuesday a blog called 'From the Desk of Donald J Trump' appeared on his website, where videos, messages and photos can be posted and shared to Twitter and Facebook, both places where he remains banned.Facebook's ban came in the wake of Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol in January.A source familiar with the matter said it was built by Campaign Nucleus, a company founded by a former Trump campaign manager, Brad Parscale.Messages on the site repeat Trump’s false claim that he lost the 2020 election because of widespread voter fraud.Many posts also attack fellow Republicans like Senator Mitt Romney and Representative Liz Cheney, who have been openly critical of his presidency.Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how it would treat posts shared from the site.However, a Twitter spokesman said the content would be allowed as long as it doesn't break the platform’s rules.Twitter has said Trump’s ban on its platform is permanent, even if he runs for office again.

  • Trump Launches New Online Platform – With Only His Comments

    “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” goes live, offering a “place to speak freely and openly” for the ex-president Four months after getting kicked off Twitter and Facebook, former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched his own online platform dubbed “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump.” But the catch is, the platform is strictly for Trump to share his musings — there isn’t a way for followers to chime in. You can check out the new platform — which is essentially a short-form blog — by heading to www.DonaldJTrump.com/desk. “In a time of silence and lies, a new beacon of freedom arises,” says a 30-second video atop the site’s page. “A place to speak freely and safely.” Unlike on Twitter and Facebook, though, Trump’s fans and critics won’t be able to respond to his messages. “This is just a one-way communication,” a source told Fox News. “This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers.” Trump’s site includes a few Twitter-esque comments, including one aimed at Mitt Romney, who Trump calls a “stone cold loser.” And interestingly, visitors are able to re-share Trump’s messages on Facebook and Twitter by clicking icons underneath his comments. Trump has been absent from social media since early January, when he was kicked off Twitter, Facebook and Instagram after some of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Twitter said Trump was permanently banned from its platform, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence.” Whether Trump can return to Facebook (and Instagram) will be determined on Wednesday morning, when Facebook’s Oversight Board offers its ruling on the company’s indefinite ban. Check TheWrap.com around 6:15 a.m. PT on Wednesday for an update. Read original story Trump Launches New Online Platform – With Only His Comments At TheWrap

  • ‘He’s launched ... a blog’: Donald Trump mocked for new ‘communications platform’

    On Twitter, users wondered if it is powered by GeoCities, WordPress or MySpace

  • What did Trump post to get himself banned from Facebook?

    Facebook Oversight Board announces decision on ex-president’s access to platform

  • Elon Musk's championing of dogecoin made him the token's 'community-appointed CEO' as early as 2019, Mike Novogratz' Galaxy Digital says

    Musk had replied to a post from the Dogecoin Twitter account calling for "someone who can lead us into the future."

  • McCarthy says Republicans are concerned Cheney can't 'carry out the job,' a sign of her waning support in the House

    Cheney won't "perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash" the Capitol riot, her spokesperson said following McCarthy's comments.

  • Biden Carter: What’s going on in this picture?

    How the apparent size difference between the Bidens and the Carters came about.

  • Biden Repeals Trump Rule Meant To Protect Gig Economy's 'Independent Contractor' Model

    The move is a blow to firms hoping to avoid lawsuits from workers over job misclassification.

  • Royals Report: Prince Harry speaks at "Vax Live" charity concert

    Prince Harry made his first public appearance this weekend since the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip. The Duke of Sussex spoke at Vax Live in Los Angeles as part of an international effort to get as many people inoculated against COVID-19 as possible. BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond joined "CBSN AM" with more.

  • Netflix's Mark Millar plans to build a streaming superhero universe starting with 'Jupiter's Legacy,' after inspiring some of Marvel's biggest stories

    Comic writer and Millarworld president Mark Millar talked to Insider about Netflix's purchase of his company and its first series, "Jupiter's Legacy."

  • Former Obama tech adviser says Facebook could give Trump a 'partial reinstatement'

    Facebook is set to decide Wednesday whether former President Trump will be allowed to return to the platform following his suspension in January.

  • U.S. spike in domestic terrorism 'keeps me up at night,' attorney general says

    U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asked Congress on Tuesday to provide more funding for investigating and prosecuting domestic terrorism, saying it poses an "accelerating" threat that keeps him up at night. Garland, who had served as a federal appellate judge and federal prosecutor before President Joe Biden nominated him to lead the Justice Department, was testifying about the department's budget request for the 2022 fiscal year. "We have a growing fear of domestic violent extremism and domestic terrorism," Garland told a U.S. House of Representatives budgeting subcommittee.

  • Jared Kushner founds "Abraham Accords Institute" to deepen normalization agreements

    Jared Kushner is founding an organization called the Abraham Accords Institute for Peace, to work on deepening the normalization agreements he helped strike between Israel and Arab countries.The big picture: The Abraham Accords, signed in September 2020, were arguably Trump's biggest foreign policy achievement and the biggest breakthrough for relations between Israel and the Arab world for 25 years. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The non-partisan, non-profit organization will have a five-year mandate and be funded through private donations. According to a statement, it will focus on increasing trade and tourism between the five signatory countries — Israel, Bahrain, the UAE, Morocco and Sudan — and developing programs to foster people-to-people connections between the countries.It will also "provide analysis of the benefits of normalization and the potential benefits additional Arab countries can receive if they join the Abraham Accords."Kushner is founding the institute with former White House envoy Avi Berkowitz, who helped negotiate the agreements; Israeli-American businessman and Democratic donor Haim Saban; and three heavy hitters from the region: the Emirati and Bahraini ambassadors to Washington, Yousef Al Otaiba and Abdulla R. Al-Khalifa, and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. The board is still being formed and is expected to include representatives from Morocco and Sudan. The founders also want to add more democrats and advisers from the region.The executive director will be Rob Greenway, formerly the top Middle East advisor on Donald Trump's national security council.What they're saying: “The energy and enthusiasm for the Accords across the region is truly remarkable," the group said in a joint statement."In less than a year, this warm peace is melting decades of misunderstanding and hostility across the region. This is a peace among peoples as much as it is among nations. This will be the institute’s focus – to nurture and deepen these human connections."What we're watching: The Biden administration has said it wants to build on the accords and potentially add additional countries.President Biden spoke Tuesday with Emirati Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed and said the normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel was of strategic importance to the U.S.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Melinda Gates's Divorce Settlement May Leave Her with $60+ Billion

    The divorce is shaping up to be the largest billionaire disunion in history.

  • Look Back at Bill and Melinda Gates' Most Memorable Moments as Philanthropists and Parents, amid Divorce News

    Ahead of World Immunization Week in 2019, Melinda shared a throwback photo of the couple's three children — Rory John, Phoebe Adele and Jennifer Katharine — with a caption noting that her kids were fully vaccinated, in order to encourage others to vaccinate their own children. The Gates family shared their Christmas tradition, noting that observing it means they can "still allow ourselves to be present for the moments that matter." Melinda posted this sweet photo of three generations of women in her family as a reminder of "why continuing to work towards a more equal future is so important" to her.

  • Donald Trump is a blogger now

    The new website will allow Trump to share statements, images, and videos directly with his followers.

  • A caller falsely reported a shooting in Bates County. Sheriff says it was ‘swatting’

    Sheriff Chad Anderson called swatting calls “dangerous and completely unacceptable.”

  • 'Kind of a lunatic': Sen. Sherrod Brown calls out Sen. Rand Paul for not wearing a mask

    Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, "wants to be different but it doesn't serve the public interest."

  • The Amazon Kindle is on sale for just $65 for a limited time — and over 25,000 shoppers love it

    This popular Kindle device has over 25,000 five-star reviews and the deal also includes three months of free Kindle Unlimited.

  • Facebook oversight board upholds Donald Trump ban for now

    Facebook’s suspension of former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection was upheld by an independent oversight board on Wednesday, but the panel also said that Facebook can’t indefinitely keep Trump in limbo and must reach a “proportionate response.”