Trump launches furious, misspelled and inaccurate Twitter tirade in wake of historic impeachment

Donald Trump has responded to his new status as an impeached president with a series of tweets misspelling “night”, falsely describing Senate powers and claiming this whole thing amounts to harassment.

Hours after Mr Trump first learned of the vote totals making him the third president in US history to be impeached — he found out on-stage, after aids fed the lines into his teleprompter — the president turned to his favourite social media platform to fight back.

“I got impeached last might (sic) without one Republican vote being cast with the Do Nothing Dems on their continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history,” the president of the United States wrote on Thursday morning, adding to the register of his typos.

“Now the Do Nothing Party want to Do Nothing with the Articles & not deliver them to the Senate, but it’s the Senate’s call!” he continued in a tweet that was later followed with another, correctly spelled version.

Mr Trump is referring to the apparent plan by Nancy Pelosi to hold onto the freshly approved articles of impeachment, a delay that some speculate could be a ploy to ensure the Republican-controlled Senate agrees to a fair trial of the facts. Whether she sends the articles immediately or not may not matter anyhow, as the full Senate won’t return to work until the new year.

He also tweeted his understanding of the rules for Senate consideration for impeachment after they receive the articles from the House.

“‘The Senate shall set the time and place of the trial. If the Do Nothing Democrats decide, in their great wisdom, not to show up, they would lose by Default!”

It is unclear what Mr Trump meant by “not show up”, as no Democratic Senator has threatened to sit out on the vote.

For Mr Trump to be removed from office, the Senate would need to vote two-thirds in favour of impeaching him, which is unlikely.

“PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!” Mr Trump then tweeted.

These tweets were topped off with several retweets, including claims that as many as 17 per cent of the attendees at the president’s Wednesday rally in Michigan were Democrats, the false claim that he wasn’t even impeached, the claim that Mr Trump was being persecuted for “crimes committed by Joe Biden”, and a play on the famous saying from OJ Simpson’s murder trial - this time: “If the impeachment is sh*t, the Senate must acquit.”