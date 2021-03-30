Trump launches new website for supporters

Former President Trump and former first lady Melania Trump announced Monday a new website designed to help supporters stay in touch with them and request personalized greetings or their participation at events.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Sara Fischer: The website, 45office.com, is part of Trump's efforts to reconstruct his digital presence after essentially being deplatformed after January's Capitol insurrection.

Details: The site's home page states that the former president's office is "committed to preserving the magnificent legacy of the Trump Administration" and "advancing the America First agenda."

  • The site's "about" page features a glowing report of Trump's divisive presidency, claiming that he "launched the most extraordinary political movement in history, dethroning political dynasties, defeating the Washington Establishment."

  • It goes on to praise his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was criticized by members of his coronavirus task force during a CNN interview that aired Sunday.

