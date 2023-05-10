Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Goes Ballistic When Dana Bash Asks About Other Sex Assault Claims

Trump attorney Alina Habba lost it Tuesday when CNN’s Dana Bash asked her about other women who have accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct. (Watch the video below.)

Habba sparred with Bash after Trump was found liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll at a Manhattan department store in the 1990s. He was also found to have defamed Carroll, who was awarded $5 million in damages.

“There are 15 women altogether who have alleged that Trump sexually harassed or assaulted them,” Bash asked Habba. “Are you concerned that ―”

“Are we talking about 2016?” Abba interrupted.

Bash again tried to finish her question, and again Abba snapped. “Are you talking about 2016 ― is that the desperation we’re at right now?”

Bash finally squeezed in her query: Was Habba concerned “that other criminal action could be in the future?”

“No. I think you’re concerned that he is going to win, which is why you’re bringing up 2016 things, because you have nothing to bring up,” Habba sniped. “That’s what I think. You’re concerned, and you should be concerned. He’s leading in the polls.”

Bash tried to make a point that she was asking a pertinent question as a journalist.

But Abba continued to harp on 2016, when claims against Trump surfaced or reemerged amid his successful campaign for president. Just before the election, the “Access Hollywood” tape surfaced in which Trump bragged that he could get away with grabbing women by the genitals.

“These 15 women, are we talking about 2016 when he was running and ... did win?” Habba said. “I don’t have 15 women that have come forth with a claim.”

Bash explained they were accusatory public statements.

The tension continued to boil until Bash ended the interview, noting there would be more to discuss about Trump’s threatened appeal of the sex abuse verdict.

“I’m sure there will when he wins,” Habba said.

