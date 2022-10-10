Trump lawyer Christina Bobb points finger at colleague for claim all documents at Mar-a-Lago had been returned

Christina Bobb, a lawyer who signed the letter certifying that former President Donald Trump had returned all sensitive documents, is reportedly pointing the finger at a fellow lawyer for drafting the false claim.

The former TV anchor told federal investigators that Evan Corcoran, a more senior member of Trump’s legal team, ordered her to sign the statement falsely suggesting the former president had complied with a subpoena for the top-secret documents, NBC News reported Monday.

The feds say they consider Bobb to be a witness, not a target, in the sprawling probe into Trump’s mishandling of the documents.

“She is not going to be charged,” one source told NBC after Bobb’s questioning on Friday.

Bobb’s cooperation moves Corcoran into the legal hot seat where he could potentially face charges or professional legal sanctions if he told a colleague to make false claims to federal authorities.

The feds would want to know who, if anyone, instructed Corcoran to concoct the false statement. A previous lawyer for Trump has said he refused the former president’s demand that he make a similar false claim earlier.

The June 3 letter from Bobb forms a key milestone in the investigation into the documents that Trump improperly took with him from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort home.

The statement claimed that Trump no longer had any documents marked as classified and had complied with a grand jury subpoena demanding their return.

In the weeks after receiving the statements, the feds determined it was not true. They proceeded to obtain a search warrant for parts of Mar-a-Lago.

FBI agents found thousands of documents in the Aug. 8 search, including more than 100 highly classified ones, confirming their evidence that the letter signed by Bobb was a lie.

Trump has called the search a witch hunt designed to embarrass him ahead of his planned 2024 White House comeback run. He also says the seized documents belong to him, although only a tiny fraction are actually personal records.

The former president has not offered any explanation for why he took the top-secret documents, which reportedly include spy reports about French President Emmanuel Macron and a description of an unnamed foreign nation’s nuclear capabilities.

———